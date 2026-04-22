Raoni Barcelos Eyeing A Return To The Rankings

“I think we pretty well continued with the work we had been doing before, but it’s also the activity,” he said. “The fact that we are basically a revolving door of fights one after the other kept us active, kept us working to improve; it gives you a rhythm that allows me to be safer, more secure in my own game, my own style of fighting… I’m pretty confident that the way things have been going, the way I have been training, I’m going to be coming out with a win on Saturday and finally getting into those rankings for good, which is what I deserve.”

Should that come to pass, Barcelos wants to maintain his same “fighting every five months” pace that he’s enjoyed over the last four starts, and he has a couple names in mind for potential matchups, just in case the matchmakers are looking for suggestions.

Stay In The Know With The Free UFC Newsletter

“I think there are two names out there that have interested me for quite some time because they have been at the top of the division for a while and I think they could help me climb up the rankings,” he began. “One of them is Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera — I think he would be a great fight, a great opponent, but obviously, I’m not sure he would accept the fight coming off four straight losses, but right now, a fight like that would propel me to the top of the division.

“The second one would be Deiveson Figueiredo,” continued Barcelos. “He’s Top 7, someone I respect as a fighter, and his team as well, but it’s one of those situations where if you get a fight like that, I believe it would be a great fight, a great matchup for me, and those two names would definitely propel me to the top of the division.”