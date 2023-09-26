Rankings Report | Week Of September 26, 2023

The women’s strawweight division saw a ton of movement after Marina Rodriguez’ TKO win over Michelle Waterson-Gomez.

Waterson-Gomez moved back to No. 14, which made the way for Loopy Godinez and Angela Hill to each move up a spot. In addition, Tabatha Ricci moved up a spot to No. 10 and Amanda Ribas fell one spot behind Ricci to No. 11.