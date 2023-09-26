 Skip to main content
Mateusz Gamrot of Poland reacts after his victory over Rafael Fiziev of Kazakstan in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Rankings Report | Week Of September 26, 2023

See Which Fighters Moved UP And Down In The Latest Edition Of The Rankings
By Gavin Porter, On X @ItsGavinPorter • Sep. 26, 2023

The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all division are here. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down in the most recent edition of the UFC rankings.

Three divisions – lightweight, light heavyweight, and women’s strawweight – saw updates to their rankings this week, as did the men’s pound-for-pound rankings.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound

Kamaru Usman of Nigeria prepares to fight Colby Covington in their UFC welterweight championship fight during the UFC 268 event at Madison Square Garden on November 06, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Kamaru Usman of Nigeria prepares to fight Colby Covington in their UFC welterweight championship fight during the UFC 268 event at Madison Square Garden on November 06, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

There was only a small shift in the men’s pound-for-pound rankings this week. Former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman dropped one spot out of his tie with Sean O’Malley to sit at the No. 7 position.

Lightweight

Mateusz Gamrot of Poland enters the Octagon in a lightweight fight during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Mateusz Gamrot of Poland enters the Octagon in a lightweight fight during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot main event caused the only change in the lightweight rankings this week, as Mateusz Gamrot’s win over Rafael Fiziev pushed him ahead of Fiziev and to the No.6 spot while Fiziev fell to No. 7.

Light Heavyweight

Johnny Walker of Brazil reacts after his light heavyweight fight against Anthony Smith during the UFC Fight Night event at Spectrum Center on May 13, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Johnny Walker of Brazil reacts after his light heavyweight fight against Anthony Smith during the UFC Fight Night event at Spectrum Center on May 13, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Johnny Walker dropped one spot out of his tie with Nikita Krylov, putting the Brazilian contender at No. 7 in the 205-pound rankings. It’s just under a month until Walker will face No. 2 contender Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.

Women’s Strawweight

Marina Rodriguez of Brazil reacts after her victory over Michelle Waterson-Gomez in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Marina Rodriguez of Brazil reacts after her victory over Michelle Waterson-Gomez in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The women’s strawweight division saw a ton of movement after Marina Rodriguez’ TKO win over Michelle Waterson-Gomez.

Waterson-Gomez moved back to No. 14, which made the way for Loopy Godinez and Angela Hill to each move up a spot. In addition, Tabatha Ricci moved up a spot to No. 10 and Amanda Ribas fell one spot behind Ricci to No. 11.

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot took live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 23, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass

Islam Makhachev of Russia kicks Charles Oliveira of Brazil in their UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 280 event at Etihad Arena on October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
