Rankings Report | Week Of September 26, 2023

Free Fight
The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all division are here. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down in the most recent edition of the UFC rankings.
Three divisions – lightweight, light heavyweight, and women’s strawweight – saw updates to their rankings this week, as did the men’s pound-for-pound rankings.
Men’s Pound-For-Pound
There was only a small shift in the men’s pound-for-pound rankings this week. Former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman dropped one spot out of his tie with Sean O’Malley to sit at the No. 7 position.
Lightweight
The UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot main event caused the only change in the lightweight rankings this week, as Mateusz Gamrot’s win over Rafael Fiziev pushed him ahead of Fiziev and to the No.6 spot while Fiziev fell to No. 7.
Light Heavyweight
Johnny Walker dropped one spot out of his tie with Nikita Krylov, putting the Brazilian contender at No. 7 in the 205-pound rankings. It’s just under a month until Walker will face No. 2 contender Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.
Women’s Strawweight
The women’s strawweight division saw a ton of movement after Marina Rodriguez’ TKO win over Michelle Waterson-Gomez.
Waterson-Gomez moved back to No. 14, which made the way for Loopy Godinez and Angela Hill to each move up a spot. In addition, Tabatha Ricci moved up a spot to No. 10 and Amanda Ribas fell one spot behind Ricci to No. 11.
UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot took live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 23, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!
Tags