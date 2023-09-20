Rankings Report | Week Of September 19, 2023

All three of the featured bouts on UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot are ranked vs ranked bouts.

The featured prelim bout pits strawweight contenders Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson-Gomez against each other. Rodriguez is trying to regain her footing after a two-fight skid while Waterson-Gomez is coming off a three-fight losing streak.

The last time Rodriguez and Waterson-Gomez fought it was a short notice main event up a weight class at flyweight. This time it’s a crucial fight to see which of the two can get back on track in their natural weight class.

The co-main event features two all-action featherweights looking to climb into contention. Bryce Mitchell is back against Dan Ige in what should be an interesting clash of styles. Mitchell hasn’t stepped into the Octagon since last December and looks to rebound from his loss to Ilia Topuria. Meanwhile Ige put together back-to-back impressive wins versus Damon Jackson and Nate Landwehr. It’ll be a fun fight with big time implications when it comes to what’s next for these two highly respected featherweights.