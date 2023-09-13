 Skip to main content
Alexander Volkov of Russia poses for a portrait after his victory during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Rankings Report | Week Of September 12, 2023

See Which Fighters Have Moved Up And Down In The Latest Edition Of The Rankings
By Gavin Porter, On Twitter @ItsGavinPorter • Sep. 13, 2023

The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters have moved up and down in the most recent edition of the UFC rankings.

Four divisions – flyweight, middleweight, heavyweight, and women’s flyweight – saw updates to their rankings this week, as did the men’s pound-for-pound rankings.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound

Sean Strickland reacts after a unanimous-decision victory over Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Sean Strickland reacts after a unanimous-decision victory over Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Sean Strickland’s upset win over Israel Adesanya completely shook up the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings.

The newly crowned middleweight champion made his debut at the No. 8 spot, moving ahead of Adesanya at No. 9. With Adesanya falling four spots, Charles Oliveira, Kamaru Usman, and Sean O’Malley each got a one spot bump.

Check Out All The UFC Rankings

Those moves pushed Alexandre Pantoja back a spot to No. 10, as well as Aljamain Sterling back three spots to No. 13, and Jiri Prochazka to No. 14.

Flyweight

Manel Kape of Angola poses for a portrait after his victory during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Manel Kape of Angola poses for a portrait after his victory during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

Manel Kape’s win at UFC 293 wasn’t over a ranked opponent, but the fight with Felipe dos Santos was a great showing for Kape. He was rewarded with a two rank increase, landing him at No. 8 in the world ahead of Matt Schnell and Tim Elliott.

Middleweight

Israel Adesanya of Nigeria prepares to face Sean Strickland in the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Israel Adesanya of Nigeria prepares to face Sean Strickland in the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Sean Strickland was ranked No. 5 when he dethroned Israel Adesanya. His win moved him to the top and all fighters above him down a ranking, including Adesanya who dropped to the No. 1 contender spot.

In addition, Derek Brunson fell out of his tie with Roman Dolidze and sits alone at No. 8 now.

Heavyweight

Alexander Volkov of Russia reacts after his victory over Tai Tuivasa of Australia in a heavyweight fight during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Alexander Volkov of Russia reacts after his victory over Tai Tuivasa of Australia in a heavyweight fight during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The heavyweight co-main event between Alexander Volkov and Tai Tuivasa was a great fight as long as it lasted. Volkov and Tuivasa were side-by-side in the rankings, but after Volkov’s submission win, he moved up a spot ahead of Serghei Spivac to No. 6 and Tuivasa moved down two positions to No. 8.

In addition, Sergei Pavlovich dropped out of his tie with Ciryl Gane and now sits at No. 2.

Women’s Flyweight

Manon Fiorot hand is raised after her unanimous decision victory against Rose Namajunas at UFC Paris

The only movement in the women’s flyweight division was Manon Fiorot getting a push to tie Erin Blanchfield at the No. 2 contender spot. Both Fiorot and Blanchfield are ready to make a push for the winner of Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko 2 at Noche UFC this weekend.

Looking Forward To Next Week

Main Event Preview | Noche UFC
Main Event Preview | Noche UFC
No. 14-ranked Tracy Cortez gets the flyweight action started when she makes her anticipated return to the Octagon against No. 15 Jasmine Jasudavicius. The winner secures their spot in the flyweight Top 15 and likely earns an opportunity to fight up the ladder their next time out.

In the co-main event of Noche UFC, ranked welterweights Kevin Holland and Jack Della Maddalena will collide in an all-action bout. Holland enters winning his last two fights by finish, while Della Maddalena brings his undefeated UFC record into the Octagon. Both fighters have momentum, both love to strike, and both know a win is the key to the Top 10. It’s going to be a great one.

Learn More Information About UFC Noche

The main event of Noche UFC features UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso in a championship rematch with Valentina Shevchenko. Earlier this year, Grasso pulled off the big upset, submitting Shevchenko and becoming the third flyweight champion in UFC history.

Defending the belt would be a massive success for Grasso, who is headlining UFC’s celebration of Mexican Independence Day. On the flip side of the coin, getting the belt back would be a big moment for Shevchenko’s legacy.

UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland took place live from Qudos Arena in Sydney, Australia on September 9, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass! 

Tags
rankings
Noche UFC
Alexa Grasso
Sean Strickland
More
