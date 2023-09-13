Rankings Report | Week Of September 12, 2023

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

No. 14-ranked Tracy Cortez gets the flyweight action started when she makes her anticipated return to the Octagon against No. 15 Jasmine Jasudavicius. The winner secures their spot in the flyweight Top 15 and likely earns an opportunity to fight up the ladder their next time out.

In the co-main event of Noche UFC, ranked welterweights Kevin Holland and Jack Della Maddalena will collide in an all-action bout. Holland enters winning his last two fights by finish, while Della Maddalena brings his undefeated UFC record into the Octagon. Both fighters have momentum, both love to strike, and both know a win is the key to the Top 10. It’s going to be a great one.

The main event of Noche UFC features UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso in a championship rematch with Valentina Shevchenko. Earlier this year, Grasso pulled off the big upset, submitting Shevchenko and becoming the third flyweight champion in UFC history.

Defending the belt would be a massive success for Grasso, who is headlining UFC’s celebration of Mexican Independence Day. On the flip side of the coin, getting the belt back would be a big moment for Shevchenko’s legacy.