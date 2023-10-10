 Skip to main content
Bobby Green reacts after his first-round KO of Grant Dawson at UFC Fight Night: Dawnson vs Green, live from the UFC APEX on Saturday, October 7, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Rankings Report | Week Of October 10, 2023

See Which Fighters Moved Up And Down In The Latest Edition Of The Rankings
By Gavin Porter, On X @ItsGavinPorter • Oct. 10, 2023

The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down in the most recent edition.

Order UFC 294: Makhachev vs Oliveira 2

Two divisions – lightweight and women’s strawweight – saw updates to their rankings this week.

Lightweight

Bobby Green reacts after defeating Grant Dawson in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on October 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Powers/Zuffa LLC)
Bobby Green’s incredible performance at UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green caused a shift in the lightweight rankings. His knockout win over Grant Dawson pushed Green into the rankings at No. 13. Other 155-pound contenders benefited from Dawson’s loss, as Renato Moicano, Jalin Turner, and Rafael dos Anjos each moved up a spot. Dawson fell to No. 15 with the defeat.

Strawweight

Karolina Kowalkiewicz of Poland poses for a post fight portrait backstage during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on October 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Karolina Kowalkiewicz continued to turn back time, as she earned yet another victory on her resurgence as a contender.

The former title challenger swapped spots with Michelle Waterson-Gomez and now sits at No. 14 in the world.

Rankings On The Line This Weekend At UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza

Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza
Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza
Quite a few ranked fighters are set to step into the fray this weekend at the UFC APEX.

No. 15 bantamweight Chris Gutierrez looks to defend his spot in the rankings against Alatengheili. This fight comes after Montel Jackson was forced out of a bout with “El Guapo” on UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green and Alatengheili had multiple fights fall through.

Preview Every Fight On UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza

The men ranked just ahead of Gutierrez will collide in the third to last fight of the evening. No. 13 Jonathan Martinez and No. 14 Adrian Yanez is an exciting matchup that is sure to get fight fans pumped up. The winner sets themselves up for a big fight at the end of the year on in 2024.

The women’s flyweight division will also be represented, as No. 9 Jennifer Maia faces No. 11 Vivian Araújo. It’s an important fight for both women as they look to insert their name into the title mix with so many exciting things happening at 125 pounds.

Fighters On The Rise This Weekend

The main event features No. 11 featherweight Sodiq Yusuff making his first trip to the Octagon in over a year against fan favorite No. 13 Edson Barboza. It’s an exciting all-action bout well deserving of the main event spotlight.

The winner gets to move on to a fight with a top ten contender and set themselves up for a big 2024.

UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green took place live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 7, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!

