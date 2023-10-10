Rankings Report | Week Of October 10, 2023

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Quite a few ranked fighters are set to step into the fray this weekend at the UFC APEX.

No. 15 bantamweight Chris Gutierrez looks to defend his spot in the rankings against Alatengheili. This fight comes after Montel Jackson was forced out of a bout with “El Guapo” on UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green and Alatengheili had multiple fights fall through.

The men ranked just ahead of Gutierrez will collide in the third to last fight of the evening. No. 13 Jonathan Martinez and No. 14 Adrian Yanez is an exciting matchup that is sure to get fight fans pumped up. The winner sets themselves up for a big fight at the end of the year on in 2024.

The women’s flyweight division will also be represented, as No. 9 Jennifer Maia faces No. 11 Vivian Araújo. It’s an important fight for both women as they look to insert their name into the title mix with so many exciting things happening at 125 pounds.

Fighters On The Rise This Weekend

The main event features No. 11 featherweight Sodiq Yusuff making his first trip to the Octagon in over a year against fan favorite No. 13 Edson Barboza. It’s an exciting all-action bout well deserving of the main event spotlight.

The winner gets to move on to a fight with a top ten contender and set themselves up for a big 2024.