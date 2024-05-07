Rankings Report | Week of May 6, 2024

UFC Foundation
See Which Fighters Moved Up And Down In The Latest Edition Of The Rankings
The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down in the most recent edition and which spots are on the line at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento.
Six divisions—flyweight, bantamweight, lightweight, middleweight, women's bantamweight, and women's strawweight—saw updates to their rankings following UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg. The women's pound-for-pound list also saw changes.
Women's Pound-For-Pound
In the women's pound-for-pound rankings, Maycee Barber enters at No. 15 with a six-fight winning streak. Ketlen Vieira and Kayla Harrison swap positions, with Vieira now at No. 13 and Harrison at No. 14.
Raquel Pennington, the women's bantamweight champion, moves up to No. 5.
Flyweight
In the flyweight division, Steve Erceg moves up to No. 9 after his 25-minute clash with champion Alexandre Pantoja, while Tim Elliott falls to No. 10.
Bantamweight
"The King of Rio," Jose Aldo, enters the bantamweight rankings at No. 8 after defeating Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301, who drops to No. 14. Aldo's entrance causes a one position drop for fighters ranked No. 9 to No. 12.
Lightweight
At lightweight, Michael Chandler and Beneil Dariush switch positions, with Chandler now at No. 6 and Dariush at No. 7.
Middleweight
Michele Pereira joins the middleweight rankings at No. 13 following his submission victory over Ihor Potieria at UFC 301. Jack Hermanson and Khamzat Chimaev move up to No. 9 and No. 10, pushing Roman Dolidze down to No. 11.
Caio Borralho and Anthony Hernandez trade places, with Borralho now at No. 12 and Hernandez at No. 14.
Women's Bantamweight
In the women's bantamweight division, Karol Rosa climbs to No. 8.
Women's Strawweight
Iasmin Lucindo entered the strawweight rankings after defeating Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 301, which caused Kowalkiewicz to drop to No. 15.
Looking Forward To UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento
Five bouts are scheduled for UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento with at least one ranked fighter.
In the prelims, No. 11 women's strawweight Tabatha Ricci faces off against unranked Tecia Pennington. "Baby Shark" is looking to bounce back from a loss against Loopy Godinez at UFC 295. At the same time, Pennington, although unranked, has faced tough opponents like Angela Hill, Jessica Andrade, and current champion Zhang Weili. This fight could be Pennington's chance to break back into the Top 15.
Derrick Lewis | Earned, Not Given
Derrick Lewis | Earned, Not Given
Derrick Lewis | Earned, Not Given
Moving to the main card, No. 15 featherweight Alex Caceres and unranked Sean Woodson will compete. Caceres seeks redemption after a loss to Giga Chikadze, while Woodson comes off a win against Charles Jourdain at UFC 297. It's a pivotal fight for both, as Woodson aims to climb into the rankings.
Light heavyweights Alonzo Menifield and Carlos Ulberg, initially scheduled earlier this year, finally meet in the Octagon. No. 11 Menifield boasts an unbeaten streak in his last five fights, while Ulberg has been on a five-fight win streak since dropping his UFC debut in 2021. This match promises to determine their standing in the division.
Alex Caceres Fight Week Interview | UFC St. Louis
Alex Caceres Fight Week Interview | UFC St. Louis
Alex Caceres Fight Week Interview | UFC St. Louis
In the co-main event, No. 11 Joaquin Buckley aims to maintain his place in the rankings against Nursulton Ruziboev. Buckley is on a three-fight win streak, while Ruziboev, in his third UFC appearance, poses a threat after scoring two first-round knockouts. Their clash will reveal how they handle each other's power.
The main event features No. 12 heavyweight Derrick Lewis against No. 15 Rodrigo Nascimento. Lewis, a heavyweight staple, faces Nascimento, who is coming off two consecutive wins. Despite Lewis' recent loss, his knockout prowess remains a wildcard. Expect an intense showdown between these heavyweights.
UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg took place live from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 4, 2024. See the Final Prelim and Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!
