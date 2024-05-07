Rankings Report | Week of May 6, 2024

In the women's pound-for-pound rankings, Maycee Barber enters at No. 15 with a six-fight winning streak. Ketlen Vieira and Kayla Harrison swap positions, with Vieira now at No. 13 and Harrison at No. 14.

Raquel Pennington, the women's bantamweight champion, moves up to No. 5.

Flyweight

In the flyweight division, Steve Erceg moves up to No. 9 after his 25-minute clash with champion Alexandre Pantoja, while Tim Elliott falls to No. 10.

Bantamweight

"The King of Rio," Jose Aldo, enters the bantamweight rankings at No. 8 after defeating Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301, who drops to No. 14. Aldo's entrance causes a one position drop for fighters ranked No. 9 to No. 12.

Lightweight