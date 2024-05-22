Rankings Report | Week of May 20, 2024

The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down in the most recent edition.
Order UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier
Three divisions - featherweight, women's bantamweight, and strawweight - saw updates to their rankings following UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy.
Featherweight
Lerone Murphy has climbed into the featherweight Top 15 following his impressive victory over veteran Edson Barboza in last weekend's main event. This win caused Barboza to fall three spots, landing at No. 15 in the rankings.
Calvin Kattar has moved up one position, now sharing the No. 9 spot with Giga Chikadze, while Bryce Mitchell has dropped to No. 12.
Women's Bantamweight
Karol Rosa experienced the only change in the women's bantamweight rankings, dropping to No. 9. Her last fight was at UFC 296, where she lost by unanimous decision to No. 5 Irene Aldana.
Strawweight
The strawweight division saw significant movement over the weekend. Angela Hill secured her first career submission victory, climbing three spots to break into the top 10 at No. 9, while her opponent, Luana Pinheiro, dropped to No. 13.
Iasmin Lucindo and Michelle Waterson-Gomez swapped places, with Lucindo now at No. 13 and Waterson-Gomez at No. 14. Lucindo recently won a unanimous decision against Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 301.
Gillian Robertson has entered the women's strawweight rankings at No. 15.
UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy took place live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 18, 2024. See the final Prelim and Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!