Angela Hill reacts after her submission victory against Luana Pinheiro of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Rankings Report | Week of May 20, 2024

See Which Fighters Moved Up And Down In The Latest Edition Of The Rankings
By Marlin Cortez • May. 22, 2024

The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down in the most recent edition.

Three divisions - featherweight, women's bantamweight, and strawweight - saw updates to their rankings following UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy.

Featherweight

Opponents Edson Barboza of Brazil and Lerone Murphy of England face off prior to a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Lerone Murphy has climbed into the featherweight Top 15 following his impressive victory over veteran Edson Barboza in last weekend's main event. This win caused Barboza to fall three spots, landing at No. 15 in the rankings.

Calvin Kattar has moved up one position, now sharing the No. 9 spot with Giga Chikadze, while Bryce Mitchell has dropped to No. 12.

Women's Bantamweight

Karol Rosa of Brazil punches Irene Aldana of Mexico in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 296 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Karol Rosa experienced the only change in the women's bantamweight rankings, dropping to No. 9. Her last fight was at UFC 296, where she lost by unanimous decision to No. 5 Irene Aldana.

Strawweight

Angela Hill secures a guillotine choke submission against Luana Pinheiro of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
The strawweight division saw significant movement over the weekend. Angela Hill secured her first career submission victory, climbing three spots to break into the top 10 at No. 9, while her opponent, Luana Pinheiro, dropped to No. 13.

Iasmin Lucindo and Michelle Waterson-Gomez swapped places, with Lucindo now at No. 13 and Waterson-Gomez at No. 14. Lucindo recently won a unanimous decision against Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 301.

Gillian Robertson has entered the women's strawweight rankings at No. 15.

