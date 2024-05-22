Rankings Report | Week of May 20, 2024

Lerone Murphy has climbed into the featherweight Top 15 following his impressive victory over veteran Edson Barboza in last weekend's main event. This win caused Barboza to fall three spots, landing at No. 15 in the rankings.

Calvin Kattar has moved up one position, now sharing the No. 9 spot with Giga Chikadze, while Bryce Mitchell has dropped to No. 12.

Women's Bantamweight