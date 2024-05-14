 Skip to main content
Derrick Lewis prepares before his heavyweight fight against Rodrigo Nascimento of Brazil during the UFC Fight Night event at Enterprise Center on May 11, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Rankings Report | Week of May 13, 2024

See Which Fighters Moved Up And Down In The Latest Edition Of The Rankings
By Marlin Cortez • May. 14, 2024

The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down in the most recent edition and which spots are on the line at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy.

Six divisions—bantamweight, featherweight, light heavyweight, heavyweight, women's flyweight, and strawweight—saw updates to their rankings following UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento

Bantamweight:

Mario Bautista punches Ricky Simon in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on January 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Mario Bautista and Dominick Cruz have swapped rankings, with Bautista moving up to No. 12 and Cruz down to No. 13. Bautista is currently on a six-fight win streak, with his latest victory at UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker 2.

Featherweight:

Several changes occurred in the featherweight division. Giga Chikadze rose to No. 9, switching places with Calvin Kattar, who now sits at No. 10. Bryce Mitchell moved up to No. 11, while Edson Barboza dropped to No. 12.

Light Heavyweight:

Carlos Ulberg of New Zealand reacts after his TKO victory over Alonzo Menifield in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Enterprise Center on May 11, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Carlos Ulberg entered the light heavyweight rankings at No. 11 after a 12-second KO against Alonzo Menifield at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento. Ulberg's entrance caused Alonzo Menifield, Azamat Murzakanov, and Dominick Reyes to fall to No. 12, No. 14, and No. 15.

Heavyweight:

Derrick Lewis punches Rodrigo Nascimento of Brazil in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Enterprise Center on May 11, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Derrick Lewis climbed two spots to No. 10 after his TKO against Rodrigo Nascimento during last weekend's main event. Lewis's rise caused Tai Tuivasa and Jairzinho Rozenstruik to drop to No. 11 and No. 12. 

Alexander Volkov moved up to No. 5, swapping positions with Stipe Miocic, who now sits at No. 6.

Women's Flyweight:

Jasmine Jasudavicius Reacts With Daniel Cormier After Her Submission Victory Over Priscila Cachoeira At UFC 297
Jasmine Jasudavicius entered the women's flyweight division at No. 15. Her last time stepping into the Octagon was at UFC 297, where she secured a submission victory against Priscilla Cachoeira.

Women's Strawweight:

Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Iasmin Lucindo swapped positions, with Waterson-Gomez now at No. 13 and Lucindo at No. 14.

There are two bouts scheduled for UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy with at least one ranked fighter. 

In the strawweight division, No. 9 Luana Pinheiro faces No. 12 Angela Hill. Pinheiro, coming off a TKO loss against Amanda Ribas, aims to bounce back in her fifth UFC outing. At the same time, Hill seeks to continue her momentum after a unanimous decision win over Denise Gomes last November.

Saturday's main event features No. 12 featherweight Edson Barboza against No. 14 Lerone Murphy. Barboza seeks to build on his recent unanimous decision victory over Sodiq Yusuff. Opposite him, Murphy looks to extend his five-fight win streak. This fight will be very telling to see if Barboza, the featherweight staple, can get the victory or if Murphy can continue his rise. 

