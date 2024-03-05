Rankings Report | Week of March 4, 2024

Following last weekend's matchups, there was significant shuffling in the flyweight rankings.

WATCH: UFC 299 Embedded | All Episodes

Muhammad Mokaev and Alex Perez traded positions after Mokaev secured a unanimous decision victory, with Perez now at No. 8 and Mokaev at No. 7. Steve Erceg climbed two spots to No. 10 after his TKO win over Matt Schnell, pushing Schnell down to No. 11 and subsequently causing Tagir Ulanbekov to drop to No. 12.

Sumudaerji and Tatsuro Taira also exchanged rankings, with Taira now positioned at No. 13 and Sumudaerji sliding to the bottom of the list at No. 15.

Bantamweight