Rankings Report | Week of March 25, 2024

In the women's flyweight division, Rose Namajunas has made her way into the rankings, entering at No. 7 following her unanimous decision victory over Amanda Ribas in last weekend's main event. Namajunas' inclusion in the rankings caused a downward shift for everyone below her, with Ribas now positioned at No. 9 following her defeat.

Looking Forward To Next Week

Three matchups on the UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot card feature a ranked fighter.

Kicking off in the prelims, it’s a clash between No. 5 women’s strawweight Virna Jandiroba and No. 10 contender Loopy Godinez. Jandiroba's most recent Octagon appearance was at UFC 288, where she secured a unanimous decision victory over Marina Rodriguez. She’s faced off against notable names in the division such as Angela Hill, Amanda Ribas, and Mackenzie Dern. In the opposite corner, Mexico’s Godinez enters the Octagon aiming to capitalize on her UFC 295 triumph over Tabatha Ricci and extend her winning streak to five.