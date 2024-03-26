Rankings Report | Week of March 25, 2024

Announcements
See Which Fighters Moved Up And Down In The Latest Edition Of The Rankings
The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down in the most recent edition and take a look at which spots are on the line at UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot.
Two divisions – heavyweight and women’s flyweight - saw updates to their rankings following UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas. The women’s pound-for-pound list also saw changes.
Women’s Pound-For-Pound
In the women's pound-for-pound rankings, Maycee Barber and Irene Aldana switched positions, with Barber now sitting at No. 14 and Aldana sliding to No. 15. Barber's most recent outing was at UFC 299, where she secured a unanimous decision win over Katlyn Chookagian.
Heavyweight
There was little movement for the big boys this week except for Serghei Spivac dropping to No. 9. Spivac's last fight was at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac, where he suffered a second-round TKO loss against the No. 2 heavyweight, Ciryl Gane.
Women’s Flyweight
In the women's flyweight division, Rose Namajunas has made her way into the rankings, entering at No. 7 following her unanimous decision victory over Amanda Ribas in last weekend's main event. Namajunas' inclusion in the rankings caused a downward shift for everyone below her, with Ribas now positioned at No. 9 following her defeat.
Looking Forward To Next Week
Three matchups on the UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot card feature a ranked fighter.
Kicking off in the prelims, it’s a clash between No. 5 women’s strawweight Virna Jandiroba and No. 10 contender Loopy Godinez. Jandiroba's most recent Octagon appearance was at UFC 288, where she secured a unanimous decision victory over Marina Rodriguez. She’s faced off against notable names in the division such as Angela Hill, Amanda Ribas, and Mackenzie Dern. In the opposite corner, Mexico’s Godinez enters the Octagon aiming to capitalize on her UFC 295 triumph over Tabatha Ricci and extend her winning streak to five.
In the co-main event on Saturday night, No. 11 welterweight Vicente Luque will face unranked foe Joaquin Buckley. Luque is fresh off a unanimous decision win against Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC 296. Meanwhile, Buckley seeks to continue his success at welterweight after securing victories against Andre Fialho and Alex Morono in his first two outings in his new weight class. This bout presents an opportunity to observe whether Luque can move into the division's Top 10 or if Buckley can further solidify his welterweight credentials.
Headlining Saturday's showdown is a bout in the women’s flyweight division, with No. 2 Erin Blanchfield squaring off against No. 3 Manon Fiorot in a highly anticipated showdown likely to determine a future flyweight title challenger. Blanchfield enters the fight undefeated in the UFC and aims for her 10th victory. She has faced formidable opponents in the women’s flyweight division, including Jessica Andrade, Manon Fiorot, and Miranda Maverick. Meanwhile, Fiorot boasts an 11-fight undefeated streak, with her most recent win coming against Rose Namajunas at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac. This matchup promises action, given the contrasting styles of Blanchfield's strong grappling and Fiorot's prowess on the feet.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot, live from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
