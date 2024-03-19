Rankings Report | Week of March 18, 2024

The upcoming main event at UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas involves the No. 8 ranked women's flyweight, Amanda Ribas, facing off against the unranked Rose Namajunas. Ribas's most recent fight was at UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig, where she secured a TKO victory over Luana Pinheiro. Since her debut in 2019, Ribas has enjoyed success in the UFC, taking on notable competitors such as Mackenzie Dern, Viviane Araujo, and Maycee Barber.

Both fighters have accumulated experience and bolstered their resumes in the strawweight and flyweight divisions. Namajunas, a former two-time strawweight champion, enters this bout following a unanimous decision loss at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac against Manon Fiorot. With this being only her second outing in the flyweight division, it will be intriguing to see if Namajunas can secure her first victory in this weight class. This matchup promises an exciting blend of offense and defense from both competitors and will offer insights into their potential to ascend the flyweight rankings.