Rankings Report | Week of June 17, 2024

There is a lot on the line as the Octagon touches down for the first time in Saudi Arabia. Whittaker risks his No. 3 ranking against Ikram Aliskerov, who stepped in on short notice after Chimaev’s withdrawal. This fight against Whittaker marks Aliskerov’s third in the UFC. He has previous wins over Phil Hawes and Warlley Alves. Meanwhile, Whittaker is looking to continue his path to gold and add another win to his bucket after beating Paulo Costa in February.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Heavyweight are set to throw down in the co-main event as No. 3 Sergei Pavlovich faces No. 5 Alexander Volkov. This is Pavlovich’s first fight since fighting Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight title last November. Volkov returns to action for the first time since his submission win over Tai Tuivasa in Sydney last September. With the interim heavyweight title on the line in Manchester next month, this fight could determine who will join the title shot queue.

In the light heavyweight division, Johnny Walker squares off against Volkan Oezdemir. Walker looks to get things back on track after his last two fights have been a no contest, followed by a loss to Magomed Ankalaev. Oezdemir is coming off a first-round submission of Bogdan Guskov in Paris last September and looks to defeat Walker and make his way up the 205-pound division.