Rankings Report | Week of June 17, 2024

The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down after a crucial flyweight main event in Las Vegas and which spots are on the line in Saudi Arabia at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov.
Two divisions – flyweight and middleweight – saw changes following UFC Fight Night: Perez vs Taira.
Flyweight
Surging flyweight Tatsuro Taira stepped into his first UFC main event against former title challenger Alex Perez and won by second-round TKO, bumping him up to No. 5 in the rankings. Perez’s loss bumped him down two spots to No. 7, with Manel Kape now at No. 8. Matheus Nicolau fell two spots and is now at No. 10. Tim Elliott fell to No.11. Matt Schnell moved to No. 12 and Tagir Ulanbekov got bumped down to No. 13, as his fight with Joshua Van was canceled last weekend.
Middleweight
Khamzat Chimaev was scheduled to face former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker this Saturday in Saudi Arabia, but a sickness forced him out of the bout. He got bumped one spot down and is now ranked No. 11 at 185 pounds.
Looking Forward To UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov
There is a lot on the line as the Octagon touches down for the first time in Saudi Arabia. Whittaker risks his No. 3 ranking against Ikram Aliskerov, who stepped in on short notice after Chimaev’s withdrawal. This fight against Whittaker marks Aliskerov’s third in the UFC. He has previous wins over Phil Hawes and Warlley Alves. Meanwhile, Whittaker is looking to continue his path to gold and add another win to his bucket after beating Paulo Costa in February.
Heavyweight are set to throw down in the co-main event as No. 3 Sergei Pavlovich faces No. 5 Alexander Volkov. This is Pavlovich’s first fight since fighting Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight title last November. Volkov returns to action for the first time since his submission win over Tai Tuivasa in Sydney last September. With the interim heavyweight title on the line in Manchester next month, this fight could determine who will join the title shot queue.
In the light heavyweight division, Johnny Walker squares off against Volkan Oezdemir. Walker looks to get things back on track after his last two fights have been a no contest, followed by a loss to Magomed Ankalaev. Oezdemir is coming off a first-round submission of Bogdan Guskov in Paris last September and looks to defeat Walker and make his way up the 205-pound division.
