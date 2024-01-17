 Skip to main content
NOVEMBER 11: Benoit Saint Denis of France reacts after defeating Matt Frevola by TKO in a lightweight fight during the UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Rankings Report | Week of January 15, 2024

Check Out Which Fighters Moved Up And Down In The Latest Edition Of The Rankings.
By Marlin Cortez • Jan. 17, 2024

The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here after the worldwide leader in mixed martial arts returned for an action-packed 2024.

Take a look at which fighters moved up and down in the most recent edition of the UFC rankings.

How To Watch UFC 297 In Your Country

Eight divisions - bantamweight, featherweight, lightweight, welterweight, middleweight, heavyweight, women's bantamweight, and women's flyweight - saw movement, along with the men's pound-for-pound list.

Men's Pound-For-Pound

Sean O'Malley reacts after his knockout victory over Aljamain Sterling in the UFC bantamweight championship fight during the UFC 292 event at TD Garden on August 19, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
The Seans swapped positions this week as UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland moved down a spot to No. 8, pushing UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley ahead of him to No.7.

Bantamweight

Mario Bautista punches Ricky Simon in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on January 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
At UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker 2, Mario Bautista scored a unanimous decision win over Ricky Simon, resulting in Simon falling two spots in the rankings to No. 15. The victory, however, earned Bautista a place in the top 15, coming in at No. 14 and pushing Umar Nurmagomedov to No. 13.

Featherweight

Lerone Murphy of England is introduced prior to facing Josh Culibao of Australia in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night at The O2 Arena on July 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Lerone Murphy moved up one position to No. 14. Murphy is set to take the Octagon against No. 13 featherweight Dan Ige at UFC Fight Night Hermansson vs Pyfer.

Lightweight

Benoit Saint Denis of France reacts after defeating Matt Frevola by TKO in a lightweight fight during the UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Jailin Turner and Dan Hooker switched spots in the lightweight rankings, pushing Jalin Turner to No. 9 and Dan Hooker to No. 10.

UFC 297 Full Fight Card Preview

Benoit Saint Denis continues his rise by moving up a spot to No. 11 this week and will attempt to continue his ascent as he's set to take on No. 3 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier at UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2.

Welterweight

Sean Brady controls the body of Kelvin Gastelum in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Moody Center on December 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Sean Brady bumped up a spot to No. 6 in the welterweight rankings.

Middleweight

Brendan Allen aplicando um direto no rosto do seu rival na luta principal do UFC Vegas 82. (Foto por: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Brendan Allen and Roman Dolidze swapped places, Allen now sitting at No. 7 and Dolidze at No. 8. Dolidze will take on No. 11 ranked middleweight Nassourdine lmavov at UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs lmavov.

UFC 297 Main Event Breakdown With Brendan Fitzgerald & Sayif Saud

Anthony Hernandez and Chris Curtis also flipped spots as Hernandez jumped to No. 13, leaving Curtis at No. 14.

Heavyweight

Rodrigo Nascimento of Brazil punches Don'Tale Mayes in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Ibirapuera Gymnasium on November 04, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
There were a few swaps for the big boys this week as Rodrigo Nascimento and Marcos Rogerio de Lima traded positions. Nascimento was pushed to spot No. 14 while Lima was dropped to No. 15. Tai Tuivasa and Serghei Spivac also exchanged spots, leaving Tuivasa at No. 8 and Spivac at No. 9.

Marcin Tybura also moved down and now stands at No. 11.

Women's Bantamweight

Irene Aldana of Mexico punches Karol Rosa of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 296 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Miesha Tate fell one position to No. 11, while Macy Chiasson is now tied with Karol Rosa at No. 9.

Women's Flyweight

Joanne Wood of Scotland kicks Taila Santos of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Joanne Wood breaks into the women's flyweight rankings this week, claiming No. 15. Everyone from No. 6-14 moved up one spot.

Looking Forward To Next Week

The first UFC PPV event of 2024 is stacked with some can't miss ranked vs ranked fights.

The featherweight division is set to kick off the main card with a match between No. 4 Arnold Allen and No. 9 Movsar Evloev. Despite coming off a loss to No. 1 featherweight Max Holloway at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen, Allen holds an impressive professional record that stands at 19-2. On the other hand, Movsar Evloev boasts an undefeated professional record of 17-0, including a 7-0 record in the UFC. Evloev's most recent victory was a decision win over rising star Diego Lopes at UFC 288.

UFC 297 Embedded

In the center of the main card, we have the clash between No. 14 middleweight Chris Curtis and Marc-Andre Barriault, and No. 13 welterweight Neil Magny faces Mike Malott. Given that both Curtis and Barriault currently find themselves outside their respective division’s Top-15s, this presents a potential opening for these unranked fighters to make a breakthrough and secure a coveted number next to their name.

Chris Curtis celebrates after knocking out Phil Hawes in their middleweight fight during the UFC 268 event at Madison Square Garden on November 06, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
The women's bantamweight title will be vacant no more after Saturday's co-main event, as No. 1 ranked Raquel Pennington and No. 3 Mayra Bueno Silva will battle it out in the Octagon for the top spot following Amanda Nunes's retirement at UFC 289.

RELATED: Canada's Greatest UFC Fighters

Both fighters enter the match after victories, with Pennington boasting a five-fight win streak and Bueno Silva securing three consecutive wins (although Bueno Silva’s submission win over Holly Holm was changed to a no contest). Pennington suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to the now-retired Nunes in May 2018 in her first shot at the bantamweight title,.

Main Event Preview | UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis
