Rankings Report | Week of January 15, 2024

The first UFC PPV event of 2024 is stacked with some can't miss ranked vs ranked fights.

The featherweight division is set to kick off the main card with a match between No. 4 Arnold Allen and No. 9 Movsar Evloev. Despite coming off a loss to No. 1 featherweight Max Holloway at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen, Allen holds an impressive professional record that stands at 19-2. On the other hand, Movsar Evloev boasts an undefeated professional record of 17-0, including a 7-0 record in the UFC. Evloev's most recent victory was a decision win over rising star Diego Lopes at UFC 288.

UFC 297 Embedded

In the center of the main card, we have the clash between No. 14 middleweight Chris Curtis and Marc-Andre Barriault, and No. 13 welterweight Neil Magny faces Mike Malott. Given that both Curtis and Barriault currently find themselves outside their respective division’s Top-15s, this presents a potential opening for these unranked fighters to make a breakthrough and secure a coveted number next to their name.