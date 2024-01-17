Rankings Report | Week of January 15, 2024

Best Of
Athletes
Rankings
Check Out Which Fighters Moved Up And Down In The Latest Edition Of The Rankings.
The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here after the worldwide leader in mixed martial arts returned for an action-packed 2024.
Take a look at which fighters moved up and down in the most recent edition of the UFC rankings.
How To Watch UFC 297 In Your Country
Eight divisions - bantamweight, featherweight, lightweight, welterweight, middleweight, heavyweight, women's bantamweight, and women's flyweight - saw movement, along with the men's pound-for-pound list.
Men's Pound-For-Pound
The Seans swapped positions this week as UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland moved down a spot to No. 8, pushing UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley ahead of him to No.7.
Bantamweight
At UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker 2, Mario Bautista scored a unanimous decision win over Ricky Simon, resulting in Simon falling two spots in the rankings to No. 15. The victory, however, earned Bautista a place in the top 15, coming in at No. 14 and pushing Umar Nurmagomedov to No. 13.
Featherweight
Lerone Murphy moved up one position to No. 14. Murphy is set to take the Octagon against No. 13 featherweight Dan Ige at UFC Fight Night Hermansson vs Pyfer.
Lightweight
Jailin Turner and Dan Hooker switched spots in the lightweight rankings, pushing Jalin Turner to No. 9 and Dan Hooker to No. 10.
UFC 297 Full Fight Card Preview
Benoit Saint Denis continues his rise by moving up a spot to No. 11 this week and will attempt to continue his ascent as he's set to take on No. 3 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier at UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2.
Welterweight
Sean Brady bumped up a spot to No. 6 in the welterweight rankings.
Middleweight
Brendan Allen and Roman Dolidze swapped places, Allen now sitting at No. 7 and Dolidze at No. 8. Dolidze will take on No. 11 ranked middleweight Nassourdine lmavov at UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs lmavov.
UFC 297 Main Event Breakdown With Brendan Fitzgerald & Sayif Saud
Anthony Hernandez and Chris Curtis also flipped spots as Hernandez jumped to No. 13, leaving Curtis at No. 14.
Heavyweight
There were a few swaps for the big boys this week as Rodrigo Nascimento and Marcos Rogerio de Lima traded positions. Nascimento was pushed to spot No. 14 while Lima was dropped to No. 15. Tai Tuivasa and Serghei Spivac also exchanged spots, leaving Tuivasa at No. 8 and Spivac at No. 9.
Marcin Tybura also moved down and now stands at No. 11.
Women's Bantamweight
Miesha Tate fell one position to No. 11, while Macy Chiasson is now tied with Karol Rosa at No. 9.
Women's Flyweight
Joanne Wood breaks into the women's flyweight rankings this week, claiming No. 15. Everyone from No. 6-14 moved up one spot.
Looking Forward To Next Week
The first UFC PPV event of 2024 is stacked with some can't miss ranked vs ranked fights.
The featherweight division is set to kick off the main card with a match between No. 4 Arnold Allen and No. 9 Movsar Evloev. Despite coming off a loss to No. 1 featherweight Max Holloway at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen, Allen holds an impressive professional record that stands at 19-2. On the other hand, Movsar Evloev boasts an undefeated professional record of 17-0, including a 7-0 record in the UFC. Evloev's most recent victory was a decision win over rising star Diego Lopes at UFC 288.
In the center of the main card, we have the clash between No. 14 middleweight Chris Curtis and Marc-Andre Barriault, and No. 13 welterweight Neil Magny faces Mike Malott. Given that both Curtis and Barriault currently find themselves outside their respective division’s Top-15s, this presents a potential opening for these unranked fighters to make a breakthrough and secure a coveted number next to their name.
The women's bantamweight title will be vacant no more after Saturday's co-main event, as No. 1 ranked Raquel Pennington and No. 3 Mayra Bueno Silva will battle it out in the Octagon for the top spot following Amanda Nunes's retirement at UFC 289.
RELATED: Canada's Greatest UFC Fighters
Both fighters enter the match after victories, with Pennington boasting a five-fight win streak and Bueno Silva securing three consecutive wins (although Bueno Silva’s submission win over Holly Holm was changed to a no contest). Pennington suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to the now-retired Nunes in May 2018 in her first shot at the bantamweight title,.
Main Event Preview | UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Main Event Preview | UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis
/
The main event between UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and No. 2 Dricus Du Plessis brings together the division's most dangerous men to close out the first PPV event of 2024. Strickland, who secured the title against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 after a dominant five-rounder, will attempt to defend it for the first time.
Du Plessis earned a title shot last time out by defeating Robert Whittaker via TKO in the second round. It will be interesting to witness how each fighter navigates their roles Saturday night – whether Strickland will successfully defend his title or if the middleweight division will kick off the year with a new champion.
Interviews
Dricus Du Plessis Sits Down With Jon Anik | UFC 297
Countdown