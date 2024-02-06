 Skip to main content
Nassourdine Imavov of Russia reacts after the conclusion of his middleweight fight against Roman Dolidze of Georgia during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Rankings Report | Week Of February 5, 2024

See Which Fighters Moved Up And Down In The Latest Edition Of The Rankings
By Marlin Cortez • Feb. 6, 2024

The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down in the most recent edition and take a look at which rankings are on the line at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer.

Order UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria

Seven divisions – bantamweight, featherweight, lightweight, welterweight, middleweight, heavyweight, women’s flyweight - all saw updates to their rankings following UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov.The men’s pound-for-pound rankings also saw changes.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound

Tom Aspinall of England receives the interim heavyweight belt after defeating Sergei Pavlovich of Russia by TKO in the interim UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Tom Aspinall of England receives the interim heavyweight belt after defeating Sergei Pavlovich of Russia by TKO in the interim UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2023 in New York City. (Pho

In the men’s pound-for-pound rankings, interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has moved up to No. 12.

Bantamweight

Jonathan Martinez kicks Alejandro Perez of Mexico in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX
Jonathan Martinez kicks Alejandro Perez of Mexico in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Jonathan Martinez has climbed two spots to No. 10, causing Dominick Cruz and Pedro Munhoz to drop to spots No. 11 and No. 12.

Featherweight 

Alex Caceres has slipped to No. 15 this week. His last appearance was in August at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss against No. 9 Giga Chikadze.

Lightweight

Benoit Saint Denis of France reacts after defeating Matt Frevola by TKO in a lightweight fight during the UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Benoit Saint Denis of France reacts after defeating Matt Frevola by TKO in a lightweight fight during the UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Not a lot changed at 155 pounds, just Benoît Saint Denis dropping to No. 12. Saint Denis’s next assignment in the Octagon is set to take place at UFC 299 against No. 3 Dustin Poirier.

Welterweight

The only change for the welterweights was Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson falling to No. 7. Thompson last stepped into the Octagon in December at UFC 296, where he suffered a submission loss against No. 3 Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Middleweight

Nassourdine Imavov of Russia poses for a portrait after his victory during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Nassourdine Imavov of Russia poses for a portrait after his victory during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

Following last weekend’s middleweight clash at UFC Fight Night Dolidze vs Imavov, Nassourdine Imavov has risen three spots in the middleweight rankings and is now sitting at No. 8, while his opponent Roman Dolidze has fallen two spots and sits at No. 10.

The shift pushed Jack Hermansson down to No.11. Hermansson is set to make his walk to the Octagon this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer where he will take on the unranked Joe Pyfer.

Heavyweight

Heavyweights Serghei Spivac and Tai Tuivasa have swapped places, with Spivac at No. 8 and Tuivasa now at No. 9. 

Marcin Tybura has risen to No. 10.

Women’s Flyweight

Natalia Silva of Brazil reacts after the conclusion of her flyweight fight against Viviane Araujo of Brazil during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Natalia Silva of Brazil reacts after the conclusion of her flyweight fight against Viviane Araujo of Brazil during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Natalia Silva moved up to No. 7 while Viviane Araujo dropped to No. 9 after their 15 minutes in the Octagon together this past weekend.

Jasmine Jasudavicius and Andrea Lee also swapped places, with Jasudavicius at No. 14 and Lee at No. 15.

Rankings On The Line This Weekend At UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer

Joe Pyfer Sits Down With Laura Sanko | UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Joe Pyfer Sits Down With Laura Sanko | UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer
/

The co-main and main events scheduled for UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer feature intriguing matchups between ranked and unranked fighters, offering fans action packed bouts they won’t want to miss.

In the co-main event, 13th-ranked featherweight Dan Ige will face Andre Fili, who steps in to replace Lerone Murphy. Ige is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Bryce Mitchell at UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot, while Fili aims to build on his victory against Lucas Almeida at UFC 296. Fans can anticipate a closely contested battle as both fighters seek to secure a win and advance in the featherweight rankings.

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Preview Every Fight On The Card

In the main event, Joe Pyfer, known as a standout from Dana White’s Contender Series, will make his five-round debut in the headliner. Since earning his UFC contract on Season 6 of the show, Pyfer has been a formidable threat in the middleweight division, finishing all three of his Octagon opponents in a total of 13 minutes. His most recent victory came via submission against Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green. Meanwhile, 11th-ranked Jack Hermansson returns to the Octagon for the first time since December 2022, aiming to halt the rise of the promising newcomer. Hermansson's last appearance ended in a second-round TKO loss to Roman Dolidze at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland, making this matchup intriguing as fans watch how the seasoned UFC veteran fares against the emerging star.

Get ten dollars off UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. 

Tags
rankings
ose Aldo is inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame during the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Fabiano Buskei: The Internet’s Favorite Translator

The Ever-Present Brazilian Reflects On His First Three-Plus Years Conveying The Thoughts Of Others Inside The Octagon

More
Frankie Edgar reacts to his victory over Chad Mendes in their featherweight bout during the TUF Finale event inside The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on December 11, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC)
Hall Of Fame

Frankie "The Answer" Edgar Named To UFC Hall of Fame…

Frankie Edgar Will Be Inducted To The Modern Wing As A Member Of The Class Of 2024 

More
Welterweight Michael "Venom" Page Sits Down With UFC.com's McKenzie Pavacich Ahead Of His UFC Debut At UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera in Miami, Florida on March 9, 2024
Interviews

Michael "Venom" Page Sitdown Interview | UFC 299

Welterweight Michael "Venom" Page Sits Down With UFC.com's McKenzie Pavacich Ahead Of His UFC Debut At UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera in Miami, Florida on March 9, 2024

Watch the Video