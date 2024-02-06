Rankings Report | Week Of February 5, 2024

Fight Coverage
Athletes
See Which Fighters Moved Up And Down In The Latest Edition Of The Rankings
The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down in the most recent edition and take a look at which rankings are on the line at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer.
Order UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria
Seven divisions – bantamweight, featherweight, lightweight, welterweight, middleweight, heavyweight, women’s flyweight - all saw updates to their rankings following UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov.The men’s pound-for-pound rankings also saw changes.
Men’s Pound-For-Pound
In the men’s pound-for-pound rankings, interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has moved up to No. 12.
Bantamweight
Jonathan Martinez has climbed two spots to No. 10, causing Dominick Cruz and Pedro Munhoz to drop to spots No. 11 and No. 12.
Featherweight
Alex Caceres has slipped to No. 15 this week. His last appearance was in August at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss against No. 9 Giga Chikadze.
Lightweight
Not a lot changed at 155 pounds, just Benoît Saint Denis dropping to No. 12. Saint Denis’s next assignment in the Octagon is set to take place at UFC 299 against No. 3 Dustin Poirier.
Welterweight
The only change for the welterweights was Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson falling to No. 7. Thompson last stepped into the Octagon in December at UFC 296, where he suffered a submission loss against No. 3 Shavkat Rakhmonov.
Middleweight
Following last weekend’s middleweight clash at UFC Fight Night Dolidze vs Imavov, Nassourdine Imavov has risen three spots in the middleweight rankings and is now sitting at No. 8, while his opponent Roman Dolidze has fallen two spots and sits at No. 10.
The shift pushed Jack Hermansson down to No.11. Hermansson is set to make his walk to the Octagon this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer where he will take on the unranked Joe Pyfer.
Heavyweight
Heavyweights Serghei Spivac and Tai Tuivasa have swapped places, with Spivac at No. 8 and Tuivasa now at No. 9.
Marcin Tybura has risen to No. 10.
Women’s Flyweight
Natalia Silva moved up to No. 7 while Viviane Araujo dropped to No. 9 after their 15 minutes in the Octagon together this past weekend.
Jasmine Jasudavicius and Andrea Lee also swapped places, with Jasudavicius at No. 14 and Lee at No. 15.
Rankings On The Line This Weekend At UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer
Joe Pyfer Sits Down With Laura Sanko | UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Joe Pyfer Sits Down With Laura Sanko | UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer
/
The co-main and main events scheduled for UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer feature intriguing matchups between ranked and unranked fighters, offering fans action packed bouts they won’t want to miss.
In the co-main event, 13th-ranked featherweight Dan Ige will face Andre Fili, who steps in to replace Lerone Murphy. Ige is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Bryce Mitchell at UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot, while Fili aims to build on his victory against Lucas Almeida at UFC 296. Fans can anticipate a closely contested battle as both fighters seek to secure a win and advance in the featherweight rankings.
MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Preview Every Fight On The Card
In the main event, Joe Pyfer, known as a standout from Dana White’s Contender Series, will make his five-round debut in the headliner. Since earning his UFC contract on Season 6 of the show, Pyfer has been a formidable threat in the middleweight division, finishing all three of his Octagon opponents in a total of 13 minutes. His most recent victory came via submission against Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green. Meanwhile, 11th-ranked Jack Hermansson returns to the Octagon for the first time since December 2022, aiming to halt the rise of the promising newcomer. Hermansson's last appearance ended in a second-round TKO loss to Roman Dolidze at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland, making this matchup intriguing as fans watch how the seasoned UFC veteran fares against the emerging star.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Tags
Hall Of Fame
Frankie "The Answer" Edgar Named To UFC Hall of Fame…
Interviews