Rankings Report | Week Of February 5, 2024

Following last weekend’s middleweight clash at UFC Fight Night Dolidze vs Imavov, Nassourdine Imavov has risen three spots in the middleweight rankings and is now sitting at No. 8, while his opponent Roman Dolidze has fallen two spots and sits at No. 10.

The shift pushed Jack Hermansson down to No.11. Hermansson is set to make his walk to the Octagon this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer where he will take on the unranked Joe Pyfer.

Heavyweight

Heavyweights Serghei Spivac and Tai Tuivasa have swapped places, with Spivac at No. 8 and Tuivasa now at No. 9.

Marcin Tybura has risen to No. 10.

Women’s Flyweight