Rankings Report | Week of February 12, 2024

Closing out the prelims will be the match between No. 3 Amanda Lemos and No. 7 Mackenzie Dern. Originally scheduled to face Tatiana Suarez, former title challenger Lemos now finds herself up against Dern, who has stepped in as a replacement. This presents another significant test for Dern, who in her previous fight faced former champion Jessica Andrade and suffered a TKO defeat. It will be intriguing to observe what lessons Dern has gleaned from that experience and how she applies them in her bout against Lemos.

Opening the main card is No. 15 Anthony Hernandez versus rising star Roman Kopylov. Both middleweights will look to build on their five-fight win streaks, and while Hernandez will fight to keep his spot in the rankings, Kopylov will look to steal it as he comes in last minute to replace Ikram Aliskerov. Both athletes are essentially in their prime, and it will be a banger of a fight to open up the main card.

This weekend, No. 2 Merab Dvalishvili and No. 3 Henry Cejudo will battle it out. Dvalishvili enters the match riding a nine-fight winning streak, while Cejudo is coming off a recent loss. Both fighters possess exceptional all-around skills, but if Dvalishvili can maintain his relentless pressure and avoid Cejudo's strikes, he stands a chance to secure a victory through attrition. Conversely, if Cejudo can leverage his wrestling defensively and capitalize on openings for his strikes, he could potentially notch another win in his illustrious career.