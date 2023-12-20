 Skip to main content
UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is seen on stage during the UFC 2024 seasonal press conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Rankings Report | Week Of December 18, 2023

See Which Fighters Moved Up And Down The Latest Edition Of The UFC Rankings
By Gavin Porter, on X @ItsGavinPorter • Dec. 20, 2023

The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here after the worldwide leader in mixed martial arts closed out its incredible 2023 at UFC 296. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down in the most recent edition of the UFC rankings.

Seven divisions – flyweight, featherweight, welterweight, light heavyweight, heavyweight, women’s flyweight, women’s bantamweight - saw movement, along with the men’s and women’s pound-for-pound lists.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland gained a spot on the men’s pound-for-pound rankings, moving him to No. 7 and ahead of UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley at No. 8.

VIDEO: Sean Strickland & Dricus Du Plessis Get Into Fight In Crowd At UFC 296

Sean Strickland reacts after a unanimous-decision victory over Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Women’s Pound-For-Pound

Former strawweight champions Carla Esparza and Rose Namajunas moved out of their tie, with Esparza claiming the No. 7 ranking and Namajunas moving to No. 8.

MORE 2023 AWARDS: The Upsets | The Submissions | The Newcomers

Flyweight

At UFC 296, Alexandre Pantoja defended his flyweight title against Brandon Royval, resulting in the challenger falling one spot in the rankings to No. 3. On the UFC 296 prelims, Tagir Ulanbekov submitted Cody Durden, pushing him up a spot to No. 11 and moving Steve Erceg down to No. 12.

In addition, undefeated prospect Tatsuro Taira claimed the No. 15 spot in the flyweight rankings.

Featherweight

Arnold Allen moved up a spot to No. 3 to tie Brian Ortega.

Arnold Allen punches Dan Hooker at O2 Arena on March 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Barry/Zuffa LLC)
Welterweight

UFC 296 was all about the welterweight division. In the main event of UFC’s final PPV event of 2023, Leon Edwards defended his title in dominant fashion against Colby Covington. The defeat dropped “Chaos” to No. 5 in the rankings.

UFC 296 REWIND: The Scorecard | Photo Gallery

Shavkat Rakhmonov continued his rise, defeating Stephen Thompson by submission and making it 18-for-18 in terms of fights, wins and finishes. Rakhmonov now finds himself at No. 3 in the rankings and has his eyes on a title shot in 2024.

Light Heavyweight

Alonzo Menifield’s hard-fought win over Dustin Jacoby at UFC 296 put “Atomic” at No. 12 in the light heavyweight rankings, while Jacoby stayed put at No. 15.

Alonzo Menifield punches Dustin Jacoby in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC 296 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
In addition, Nikita Krylov moved up one spot above Johnny Walker, putting the light heavyweight stalwart firmly at No. 6.

Heavyweight

Marcos Rogerio de Lima and Rodrigo Nascimento switched spots in the heavyweight rankings, pushing de Lima to No. 14 and Nascimento to No. 15.

Women’s Flyweight

Fresh off her impressive win over Casey O’Neill at UFC 296, Ariane Lipski made her flyweight rankings debut at No. 12. O’Neill fell to No. 14.

Ariane Lipski of Brazil punches Casey O'Neill of Scotland in a flyweight fight during the UFC 296 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Natalia Silva moved up to No. 10, while Tracy Cortez dropped a position to No. 11. Andrea Lee fell to No. 15 in order to make room for O’Neill at No. 14.

Women’s Bantamweight

Holly Holm dropped a spot to No.6, breaking her tie and leaving Irene Aldana to hold the No. 5 ranking.

UFC CEO Dana White holds the championship belt in the Octagon during the UFC 296 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
