Rankings Report | Week Of December 18, 2023

Former strawweight champions Carla Esparza and Rose Namajunas moved out of their tie, with Esparza claiming the No. 7 ranking and Namajunas moving to No. 8.

Flyweight

At UFC 296, Alexandre Pantoja defended his flyweight title against Brandon Royval, resulting in the challenger falling one spot in the rankings to No. 3. On the UFC 296 prelims, Tagir Ulanbekov submitted Cody Durden, pushing him up a spot to No. 11 and moving Steve Erceg down to No. 12.

In addition, undefeated prospect Tatsuro Taira claimed the No. 15 spot in the flyweight rankings.

Featherweight

Arnold Allen moved up a spot to No. 3 to tie Brian Ortega.