Rankings Report | Week Of December 11, 2023

The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here, just in time for UFC 296. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down in the most recent edition of the UFC rankings before the final showdown of 2023.
Five divisions - flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight, lightweight, and light heavyweight - saw updates to their rankings this week.
Flyweight
At UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez, Tim Elliott delivered one of his sharpest performances in years, turning a last-minute call into a first-round submission win against Sumudaerji. Although the Performance of The Night wasn’t enough to move Elliott from No. 10, it was enough to drop Sumudaerji down two spots to No. 13. His shift down bumped Tagir Ulanbekov up one spot to No.12.
Muhammad Mokaev and Matt Schnell also swapped places, with Schnell at No. 9 and Mokaev at No. 8.
Bantamweight
The only change for the bantamweights was Ricky Simon dropping to No. 13. Simon’s last appearance was in April, where he headlined UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon and was stopped in the fifth round by Song Yadong.
Featherweight
Alex Caceres and Lerone Murphy swapped positions in the featherweight rankings, with Murphy now at No. 15 and Caceres rising to No. 14.
Lightweight
Mateusz Gamrot experienced a shift, dropping to No.6 in the lightweight division. Gamrot, with a 6-2 record in the UFC, is set to face Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC 299 in March 2024.
Light Heavyweight
Several changes occurred in the light heavyweight division, including Anthony Smith dropping to No. 10, pushing Ryan Spann down to No. 11. Khalil Rountree Jr. climbed to No. 8 after his third-round TKO over Smith.
Johnny Walker and Nikita Krylov traded places, with Walker at No. 6 and Krylov at No. 7.
Looking Forward To Next Week
UFC 296 is stacked with ranked fighters across the card.
In the early prelims, No. 15 Martin Buday is set to welcome fellow DWCS alum Shamil Gaziev to the Octagon for the first time in this exciting heavyweight pairing. Then, before the title goes on the line in the co-main event, No. 12 Tagir Ulanbekov will take on No. 15 Cody Durden in an important flyweight scrap. Closing the early prelims are No. 14 Alonzo Menifield and Dustin Jacoby No. 15, where they’ll both make their attempts to take home a win and climb up the light heavyweight ladder.
The preliminary card kicks off with women’s flyweights as No. 12 Casey O’Neill aims to make a statement against Ariane Lipski. This is followed by a women’s bantamweight matchup featuring No. 5 Irene Aldana, who is making her comeback against No. 9 Karol Rosa after her championship opportunity at UFC 289. The prelims conclude with a featherweight contest, where No. 6 Josh Emmett squares off against No. 10 Bryce Mitchell, promising an intriguing clash of styles.
The first of the three pay-per-view welterweight matchups this Saturday features former training partners Vicente Luque, No. 9, and Ian Machado Garry, No. 10, in what is one of the most highly anticipated bouts on the card. Following this is the middle bout, where Shavkat Rakhmonov, No. 5, faces Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, No. 6, in a pivotal welterweight showdown.
The co-main event for Saturday night promises an exciting fight for the flyweight title between the newly crowned champion Alexandre Pantoja and the dynamic challenger, No. 1 Brandon Royval. Besides being a captivating clash between two consistently entertaining fighters, this will be the second time the two meet.
The year’s final bout features Leon Edwards defending the welterweight title against former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.