Rankings Report | Week Of December 11, 2023

The preliminary card kicks off with women’s flyweights as No. 12 Casey O’Neill aims to make a statement against Ariane Lipski. This is followed by a women’s bantamweight matchup featuring No. 5 Irene Aldana, who is making her comeback against No. 9 Karol Rosa after her championship opportunity at UFC 289. The prelims conclude with a featherweight contest, where No. 6 Josh Emmett squares off against No. 10 Bryce Mitchell, promising an intriguing clash of styles.

The first of the three pay-per-view welterweight matchups this Saturday features former training partners Vicente Luque, No. 9, and Ian Machado Garry, No. 10, in what is one of the most highly anticipated bouts on the card. Following this is the middle bout, where Shavkat Rakhmonov, No. 5, faces Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, No. 6, in a pivotal welterweight showdown.

The co-main event for Saturday night promises an exciting fight for the flyweight title between the newly crowned champion Alexandre Pantoja and the dynamic challenger, No. 1 Brandon Royval. Besides being a captivating clash between two consistently entertaining fighters, this will be the second time the two meet.

The year’s final bout features Leon Edwards defending the welterweight title against former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington.