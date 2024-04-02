Rankings Report | Week of April 1, 2024

Two matchups on the UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2 card feature a ranked fighter.

Starting off in the prelims, No. 11 women's Bantamweight Norma Dumont will take on the unranked Germaine de Randamie. Dumont is trying her hand at bantamweight for the second time after the majority of her UFC career has been at featherweight, where she found substantial success except for one loss against Macy Chiasson. It'll be interesting to see how she fares in this division, considering it's been almost four years since her last bantamweight outing.

De Randamie is stepping back into the Octagon for the first time since 2020, yet she brings along an impressive track record. Her previous fight was at UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana, where she secured a third-round submission victory against Julianna Peña. Prior to that, de Randamie has faced some of the biggest names in the division such as Holly Holm, former two-division champion Amanda Nunes, and the current champion Raquel Pennington.

The middleweight main event showcases a rematch between No. 6 Brendan Allen and No. 11 Chris Curtis. In their initial encounter in 2021, Curtis emerged victorious with a second-round TKO win. Since that defeat, Allen has been on a six-fight winning streak, with his latest victory a submission win in the third round of his main event clash against Paul Craig.

Curtis, fresh off a win against Marc-André Barriault at UFC 297, aims to replicate his previous success against Allen, while Allen seeks redemption.