Manon Fiorot of France reacts after her unanimous-decision victory against Erin Blanchfield in a flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Boardwalk Hall Arena on March 30, 2024 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Rankings Report | Week of April 1, 2024

See Which Fighters Moved Up And Down In The Latest Edition Of The UFC Rankings
By Marlin Cortez • Apr. 3, 2024

The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down in the most recent edition and take a look at which spots are on the line at UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2.

Three divisions – flyweight, welterweight, and women's flyweight - saw updates to their rankings following UFC Atlantic City. The women's pound-for-pound list also saw changes.

Women's Pound-For-Pound

Manon Fiorot of France prepares to face Erin Blanchfield in a flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Boardwalk Hall Arena on March 30, 2024 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Manon Fiorot of France prepares to face Erin Blanchfield in a flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Boardwalk Hall Arena on March 30, 2024 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The landscape of women's pound-for-pound fighters shifted this week after the five-round battle between Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot. Fiorot advanced two spots to claim the No. 4 position with a unanimous decision victory over Blanchfield, who now shares the No. 6 spot with Raquel Pennington.

Flyweight

David Dvorak of the Czech Republic prepares to fight Manel Kape of Angola in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
David Dvorak of the Czech Republic prepares to fight Manel Kape of Angola in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

In the flyweight division, David Dvorak rose to No. 14, trading places with Sumudaerji, who now sits at the edge and occupies the No. 15 spot.

Welterweight

Joaquin Buckley poses for a portrait after his victory during the UFC Fight Night event at Boardwalk Hall Arena on March 30, 2024 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Joaquin Buckley poses for a portrait after his victory during the UFC Fight Night event at Boardwalk Hall Arena on March 30, 2024 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Joaquin Buckley makes his debut in the welterweight top 15, tying with Neil Magny at No. 11 after his impressive TKO win against Vicente Luque. Luque's loss resulted in him dropping to No. 14, alongside Kevin Holland, who slipped to No. 15.

Women's Flyweight

Rose Namajunas reacts after her unanimous-decision victory against Amanda Ribas of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Rose Namajunas reacts after her unanimous-decision victory against Amanda Ribas of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

In the women's flyweight category, Rose Namajunas and Katlyn Cerminara exchanged positions, with Namajunas now ranked No. 6 and Cerminara at No. 7. Namajunas recently secured a victory against No. 9 Amanda Ribas in their headline bout at UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Ribas.

After their main event clash, Manon Fiorot and Erin Blanchfield also switched spots, with Fiorot now at No. 2 and Blanchfield at No. 3.

Looking Forward To This Weekend

Don't Miss A Moment of UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On April 6, 2024

Two matchups on the UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2 card feature a ranked fighter.

Starting off in the prelims, No. 11 women's Bantamweight Norma Dumont will take on the unranked Germaine de Randamie. Dumont is trying her hand at bantamweight for the second time after the majority of her UFC career has been at featherweight, where she found substantial success except for one loss against Macy Chiasson. It'll be interesting to see how she fares in this division, considering it's been almost four years since her last bantamweight outing.

De Randamie is stepping back into the Octagon for the first time since 2020, yet she brings along an impressive track record. Her previous fight was at UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana, where she secured a third-round submission victory against Julianna Peña. Prior to that, de Randamie has faced some of the biggest names in the division such as Holly Holm, former two-division champion Amanda Nunes, and the current champion Raquel Pennington.

The middleweight main event showcases a rematch between No. 6 Brendan Allen and No. 11 Chris Curtis. In their initial encounter in 2021, Curtis emerged victorious with a second-round TKO win. Since that defeat, Allen has been on a six-fight winning streak, with his latest victory a submission win in the third round of his main event clash against Paul Craig. 

Curtis, fresh off a win against Marc-André Barriault at UFC 297, aims to replicate his previous success against Allen, while Allen seeks redemption.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 3pm ET/12pm PT. 

