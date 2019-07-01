Rankings Repercussions: UFC San Antonio

No. 4 RDA vs No. 12 Leon Edwards

Rafael Dos Anjos:

Upside with Win: Virtually none. Like fellow welterweight Jorge Masvidal, RDA would be 2-2 in his last four outings, but unlike Masvidal, those two wins did not come against top 10-ranked opponents. On the basis of that alone, Masvidal is likely to stay ahead of him when the next rankings are determined.

Downside with Loss: Huge. RDA would likely find himself trailing Ben Askren in the ninth position. Both men defeated Robbie Lawler, but Askren, although he lost, faced a higher-ranked fighter in his last outing.