Rankings Repercussions | UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo

Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo face off during the UFC 288 press conference at Prudential Center on May 04, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Henry Cejudo

Upside With Win: Big. Coming back to competition after nearly three years away to reclaim the belt he vacated would be proof that Cejudo truly is one of the best to ever do it. To walk away at the top, come back after the landscape has completely changed, and reclaim your spot at the top is undeniably impressive.

RELATED: Henry Cejudo Found The Fuel

Downside With Loss: Modest. Sure, Cejudo would have liked to punctuate his comeback to action by reclaiming his throne, but he's still in a great place. There are nothing but big fights in the bantamweight division's Top 10 and a ton of new contenders he didn't get to face on his initial rise up. Cejudo could also determine that going back into retirement is the right call.

No. 4 Belal Muhammad vs No. 5 Gilbert Burns

Belal Muhammad

Upside With Win: Big. Figuring out which man will face welterweight champion Leon Edwards has been a hot topic of discussion. A short notice step-up win over Burns could be exactly what Muhammad needs to get that chance.

RELATED: Belal Muhammad Aims To "Break" Burns

Downside With Loss: Huge. Muhammad enters this fight with significant momentum, as he’s unbeaten in his last nine UFC fights. Losing this one to Burns would likely reset Muhammad’s title run hopes and force him to be a couple fights away from a title shot.