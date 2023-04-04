Rankings Repercussions | UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

Order UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

And when you build a card of this stature, inevitably there is going to be a shakeup in the rankings when they are released next week. Here’s a preview of what that might look like.

(C) Alex Pereira vs (No. 1) Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira

Upside With Win: Big. Not only does he remain the champion, but one of the biggest Brazilian stars in recent history will own the distinction of being 4-0 against Israel Adesanya (twice in MMA, twice in kickboxing).

Downside With Loss: Minimal. He’ll slip into the upper reaches of the top five, but a loss would likely set up a delicious trilogy with his longtime rival.