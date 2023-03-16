Rankings Repercussions | UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3

(C) Leon Edwards vs (No. 1) Kamaru Usman

Leon Edwards

Upside With Win: Minimal. Edwards is already the champion, but the pride of being the only man to defeat Kamaru Usman—not once, but twice—would sweeten the honor. It would also prove useful in the pound-for-pound rankings should any of the three men above him suffer a loss.

Downside With Loss: Also minimal. It would be the first loss by “Rocky” in twelve fights dating back to 2016. His stellar run would certainly keep him in the upper reaches of the division.