Rankings Repercussions | UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

Erin Blanchfield

Upside With Win: Almost none. A win here would continue Blanchfield’s undefeated run in the division, but moving past her current No. 12 would only occur with losses by higher-ranked flyweights.

Downside With Loss: Minimal. Even if she swapped numbers with her opponent, her résumé to date suggests a ton of upward mobility.

Molly McCann

Upside With Win: Solid. A win should move the fan favorite up at least three spots.

Downside With Loss: Moderate. She’d likely fall out of the Top 15 but would still be 3-1 in her last four fights.

No. 7 Dominick Reyes vs No. 12 Ryan Spann