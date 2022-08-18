Rankings Repercussions | UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2

Paulo Costa

Upside With Win: Modest. Although not likely to gain much in the way of rankings, a definitive win over former champion Rockhold would demonstrate he’s still a force to be reckoned among elite middleweights.

Order UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 | Prelims Air Live On ABC & ESPN!

Downside With Loss: Huge. With his only two career losses to fighters ranked above him (champion Israel Adesanya and No. 4 Marvin Vettori), the loss of even a couple ranking spots could greatly delay a title eliminator fight or second title shot.

Luke Rockhold

Upside With Win: Huge. After a three-year sabbatical from the sport, Rockhold has been absent from the rankings for some time. Knocking off the number six guy in his return would vault Cool Hand Luke right back into the mix as if he had never left.

Downside With Loss: Minimal. As mentioned above, he hasn’t been a fixture in the rankings following a few years off, but the former champ remains a fan favorite in the sport and would likely have no trouble securing another ranked middleweight suitor.

No. 3 José Aldo vs No. 6 Merab Dvalishvili