Randy Costa To Make Debut At UFC 236

Perfect in four pro bouts, the 24-year-old Costa will be in tough with Atlanta native Davis, a Fight of the Night winner over Steven Peterson who has made the walk to the Octagon four times since defeating Austin Arnett on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series in 2017. But Costa is confident that he will get his hand raised next week in Atlanta.

"Brandon Davis is a very tough opponent. He has great striking, is extremely durable, and is always involved in exciting fights," said Costa. "I think he is much better than his record and brings a lot to the table. However, I do see holes in his game and I plan on exploiting them on April 13th. Our fight will be nothing short of fireworks."