RANDY BROWN THRIVING IN VARIOUS ARENAS

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“There are so many people in the world that love MMA — they’re in a different field, but they love what we do, so I figured we’d get a couple guys in there to talk about the sport and a few other things,” continues Brown, who has also been joined on the series by actor Patrick Wilson from The Watchmen, the Aquaman series, and some of the more successful horror franchises in recent years.

“We tend to get put in a box as athletes; people tend to put us in a box as ‘just this’ or ‘just that, but I’m so much more than just a guy that fights in the cage. My personality has layers to it, my interests have layers to them; I just happen to be focused and locked in on this one thing, this goal to become world champion. But besides that, there are things that I like and it’s been pretty cool.

Full UFC 302 Fight Card Preview

“I think it’s massively important, especially for the young guys coming up: meeting people, not being stuck in that box, in that world of MMA where we’re sometimes labeled as ‘meatheads’ because it goes deeper than that.”

A self-declared “low-key nerd” that built his own PC and kitted out a home studio with aspirations to eventually blow out his YouTube channel and dip his toes further into the media pool, for now, all the projects Brown is working on for his channel are a side hustle; a little something extra to give fans a fuller picture of who he is as a person, since most people only get to see him for the 15 minutes or less he spends inside the Octagon and the handful of interviews he does before and after each UFC appearance.