Randy Brown | Something Bigger

Randy Brown has been waiting for this moment for quite some time, the chip on his shoulder getting a little bit bigger each time it slid past him.
When we spoke this summer in Las Vegas, Brown, 35, was a couple of months removed from his blistering knockout of Nicolas Dalby, which was his eighth win in 10 fights, and irritated about remaining stationed outside the rankings in the welterweight division. A decade into his UFC tenure, “Rudeboy” had never carried a number next to his name, and in addition to the narrow split-decision loss he suffered to Bryan Battle at the end of 2024, the only other person to get the better of him, Jack Della Maddalena, was just settling into his seat atop the division.
“I think this is my year; I think I just need a good matchup,” he told me then over the din and the music of the lounge we sat in. Saturday night, Brown headlines opposite Gabriel Bonfim, who sits at No. 14 in the divisional rankings; his first main event assignment and first pairing with someone carrying a number next to their name. When I reminded him of his comment from the summer, the veteran standout couldn’t keep from smiling and letting out a laugh.
“Oh yeah, I think it’s good and it’s fitting; it’s better than just getting a ranked fight,” he said of the main event pairing with Bonfim, measured against his “good matchup” thoughts from the summer. “We do something spectacular here, we do what we’re supposed to do here, you know what that means? Potentially Top 10 opponents after that, so I’ve just gotta go out there and do what we do best.”
As we spoke on Wednesday morning, Brown’s shift in mindset and outlook from the summer to this week is undeniable, and honestly, the kind of thing you would hope to see more from athletes in his position.
While he was understandably frustrated with still being on the outside looking in when it came to the rankings despite all his success and coming off a second walk-off knockout in four fights, all of that is gone now. He lobbied for this kind of matchup, this moment in the spotlight, and now that he’s been given it, the chip on his shoulder has been replaced by an intense understanding that everything hinges on Saturday night.
No matter what people have thought of him up to this moment or whether they’re already paying attention or not, all Brown has wanted is a chance to show he belongs amongst the division’s elite, and this weekend, he gets the opportunity to prove that, and it’s on him to do so.
“You hit the nail on the head,” he said when presented with that framing of this weekend’s contest. “It’s an opportunity, and it’s my job to max it out. We’ve been waiting for it; it took longer, but it’s here, and that’s all that matters is the present moment, right now.
“We’re gonna go out there and do what we do.”
The 28-year-old Bonfim is part of the second wave of ascending talents working their way up the divisional ranks at the moment; a Dana White’s Contender Series grad who is not in the same cohort as the likes of Michael Morales and Carlos Prates, but instead at the fore of a group with Mike Malott, Punahele Soriano, Ramiz Brahimaj and others that are all pushing for greater opportunities in the ultra-competitive weight class.
Currently riding a three-fight winning streak capped by a split decision win over veteran contender Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, the combination of recent success and a high-profile victory have already elevated “Marretinha” into the Top 15, and Brown is expecting the absolute best version of him to turn up on Saturday night, confident that he has what it takes to get the better of things, no matter where the fight takes place.
“I’m preparing for Gabriel Bonfim to be The Guy,” he said. “(I’m preparing for him to be) what he was when he burst on the scene: five rounds of an onslaught; non-stop pressure, knockout power. He can throw, his grappling (is great), he’s strong as an ox. That’s who I prepared for, that’s who I’m ready to face, and he’s gonna see the version of me that is ready for that.
“I beat him everywhere; I’m better than him everywhere,” continued Brown, offering an assessment of his opponent and what may transpire when the fight kicks off. “Only thing is, he’s an offensive grappler; that’s his bread and butter. He strikes with some people — they all strike with some people — but we’ll see what it looks like on Saturday because I know that ain’t gonna be the case. If it is, that’s gonna be a mistake.
“He’ll bring his grappling — they think I can’t grapple, and that’s fine,” he added. “I’ll keep the fight where I wanna keep the fight, but if it goes anywhere, I’ll be just fine. I think that his tokui waza is his grappling ability, and let’s see; try it.”
Brown smirked, flush with the confidence that comes from competing on the highest level of the sport for 10 years and having already logged 20 trips into the Octagon.
Just as this pairing is bigger than just being a matchup against a ranked opponent, Saturday is about more than earning a crucial victory for Brown.
On October 28, Hurricane Melissa made landfall in New Hope, Jamaica, at the peak of its intensity, ravaging the west side of the island where the UFC welterweight was raised until his teenage years and where he still has family, friends, and deep roots. Though he’s already been sending aid to those in need through his Randy Brown Foundation (see info below), the proud and caring fighter is hoping to parlay a victory on Saturday into an opportunity to address the struggles of those in Jamaica and help those whose lives have been torn apart by this debilitating storm even more.
“It means everything to me, man; it means the world,” he said of earning a win this weekend. “I would love nothing more than to go out there, do what I do, get the victory, and be able to get that mic.
“When I get that mic, I can speak to the world, speak to the things going on back home, speak to the people that have a bigger fight than me, the people that are struggling worse than me. I’m privileged to be able to do this, so I just want to do my thing, get that mic, and be able to speak on those things. That’ what I’m fighting for this time.
“There is nothing I can do other than shine some light on it,” he added. “It means a lot that I can do that, that I can say, ‘Here’s a foundation — donate to my foundation and that money goes directly into impact.’ There’s no middleman, no huge corporation — it goes straight there — and that’s important to me to be able to directly help, have an instant impact.
“And shout out to the UFC — they’ve been a great help, stepped in and donated, went above and beyond, and they don’t get enough flowers on those types of things that they do, so I wanna shout them out for that.”
Five months ago, all he wanted was an opportunity for himself.
Now Brown’s got that and so much more, so expect to see the best version of “Rudeboy” yet.
To contribute to the Randy Brown Foundation and help in the Hurricane Melissa relief efforts, please visit randybrownfoundation.org and click the “Donate Now” banner at the top of the page.
