Randy Brown | Something Bigger

“I’m preparing for Gabriel Bonfim to be The Guy,” he said. “(I’m preparing for him to be) what he was when he burst on the scene: five rounds of an onslaught; non-stop pressure, knockout power. He can throw, his grappling (is great), he’s strong as an ox. That’s who I prepared for, that’s who I’m ready to face, and he’s gonna see the version of me that is ready for that.

“I beat him everywhere; I’m better than him everywhere,” continued Brown, offering an assessment of his opponent and what may transpire when the fight kicks off. “Only thing is, he’s an offensive grappler; that’s his bread and butter. He strikes with some people — they all strike with some people — but we’ll see what it looks like on Saturday because I know that ain’t gonna be the case. If it is, that’s gonna be a mistake.

“He’ll bring his grappling — they think I can’t grapple, and that’s fine,” he added. “I’ll keep the fight where I wanna keep the fight, but if it goes anywhere, I’ll be just fine. I think that his tokui waza is his grappling ability, and let’s see; try it.”

Brown smirked, flush with the confidence that comes from competing on the highest level of the sport for 10 years and having already logged 20 trips into the Octagon.

Just as this pairing is bigger than just being a matchup against a ranked opponent, Saturday is about more than earning a crucial victory for Brown.