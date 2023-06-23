 Skip to main content
Randy Brown of Jamaica walks on stage during the UFC 284 press conference at RAC Arena on February 10, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Randy Brown: ‘Rudeboy Is Here To Stay’

Despite A Setback His Last Time Out, Randy Brown Has His Eyes On The Top 15 At UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria
By Zac Pacleb, on Twitter @ZacPacleb • Jun. 23, 2023

Randy Brown couldn’t help but feel disappointed after his February loss to Jack Della Maddalena in Perth at UFC 284. Heading into the fight, “Rudeboy” had won four on the bounce. A win over the surging Australian would serve as the kind of win that would’ve likely landed him that elusive fight against someone in the welterweight Top 15, but it wasn’t to be. Brown regrets his slow start in the bout against the hometown favorite, feeling that the fight was over before he ever got started. 

Brown called the aftermath of the fight “really emotional.” In order to process that disappointment, Brown knew he needed to take a step back and recharge.

“I needed to take some time,” Brown told UFC.com. “I went back home to Jamaica for a little bit, chilled with the family, celebrated some stuff like Carnival and all that stuff. I just got away from fighting for a couple of weeks. When I returned, I refocused and just kind of said, ‘All right, I saw what I'm fighting for and what I need to do again.’”

Randy Brown of Jamiaica forces Alex Oliveira of Brazil to tap out during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)
Randy Brown of Jamiaica forces Alex Oliveira of Brazil to tap out during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

That self-awareness and willingness to take a step back is a testament to Brown’s continued maturity and personal growth. Since making his debut as an undefeated 25-year-old in January 2016, Brown has gone through ups and downs on the biggest stages.

Now a couple weeks from turning 33, he feels at ease and comfortable with who he is, as well as sharing that part of himself.

Brown knows his laid-back demeanor led to people boxing him into an incomplete view of who he was. Between active social media channels, especially his Twitch streams, Brown believes people are starting to understand him beyond his athletic achievements. Even more importantly, that comfort helps Brown maintain one of his best traits in the Octagon: his creativity.

“Sometimes we get stuck in this world of fighting, which is great, but we forget that we’re multifaceted beings,” Brown said. “You're supposed to be multifaceted. You're supposed to be, like Shrek said, like an onion. You're supposed to have layers to you. You're not supposed to just be like this one thing, or you get burnt out and it kills you, and kills your creativity in your art. I needed to take a step back and be some other things and just enjoy life.”

UFC Welterweight Randy Brown visits Ironbound Boxing on May 5, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey (Photo by Adam Hunger/Zuffa LLC)
UFC Welterweight Randy Brown visits Ironbound Boxing on May 5, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey (Photo by Adam Hunger/Zuffa LLC)

Yes, Brown is referencing the titular Ogre featured in countless films during the 2000s. But the point is still clear: the more at ease Brown is, the better he performs. 

His record says as much. Although his 15-fight record in the promotion is 10-5, he has won six of his last eight, half via finish.

Before the Della Maddalena fight, Brown’s last loss was to Vicente Luque. Brown responded with four consecutive wins, the first of which came via submission against Alex Oliveira, which also took place in Jacksonville.
 

Randy Brown of Jamaica punches Francisco Trinaldo of Brazil in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Randy Brown of Jamaica punches Francisco Trinaldo of Brazil in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

All things considered, Brown is liking the way this upcoming matchup against Wellington Turman at UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria is shaping up for him. Brown believes Turman – who is also coming off a loss – is the perfect opponent to remind the welterweight division he is not far off from challenging the Top 15.

“For some reason, the rankings just keep evading me,” Brown said. “I'm a top caliber fighter in the world. It's obvious. It just keeps evading me every time. I expect to fight another top-caliber fighter after this. This is a small step back in competition. Not looking past the guy or anything, but the next one, I'm looking forward to moving on and heading up the rankings.

“Rudeboy is here and he's here to stay, and there's a reason why I've been in this promotion this long. There's a reason why I've been on a long win streak like I was the last time. There's a reason why I'm always laid back and chill and got the attitude that I have — because I believe in myself.”

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria, live from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Prelims start at 11:30am ET/8:30am PT, while the main card kicks off on ABC at 3pm ET/12pm PT. 

: