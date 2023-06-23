Randy Brown: ‘Rudeboy Is Here To Stay’

That self-awareness and willingness to take a step back is a testament to Brown’s continued maturity and personal growth. Since making his debut as an undefeated 25-year-old in January 2016, Brown has gone through ups and downs on the biggest stages.

Now a couple weeks from turning 33, he feels at ease and comfortable with who he is, as well as sharing that part of himself.

Brown knows his laid-back demeanor led to people boxing him into an incomplete view of who he was. Between active social media channels, especially his Twitch streams, Brown believes people are starting to understand him beyond his athletic achievements. Even more importantly, that comfort helps Brown maintain one of his best traits in the Octagon: his creativity.

“Sometimes we get stuck in this world of fighting, which is great, but we forget that we’re multifaceted beings,” Brown said. “You're supposed to be multifaceted. You're supposed to be, like Shrek said, like an onion. You're supposed to have layers to you. You're not supposed to just be like this one thing, or you get burnt out and it kills you, and kills your creativity in your art. I needed to take a step back and be some other things and just enjoy life.”