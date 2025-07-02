RANDY BROWN | ‘RUDEBOY’ EYEING A PLACE IN THE RANKINGS

Now in his 10th year on the roster and through 20 appearances inside the Octagon, Brown has easily established himself as not only the top talent from that initial triumvirate of talent to graduate from the early days of the talent search series, but one of the top welterweights on the roster.

Though he lost his second UFC appearance and was just 3-2 after his initial five starts, he passed Gall by beating him by unanimous decision in a “New York vs. New Jersey” showdown at Madison Square Garden at UFC 217. Northcutt never really made it to his radar, only periodically venturing up to welterweight, where he largely struggled before parting ways with the promotion.

Since those early years, the soon-to-be 35-year-old has been on a slow and steady climb, continuing to hone his skills and inch forward in the loaded welterweight class, establishing himself as one of the top unranked talents in the division.

Not that the fact that he’s yet to carry a number next to his name sits well with him.

“Nine years, not ranked,” he said, shaking his head. “Jack (Della Maddalena) beat me, and he got ranked No. 12. The only guy that truly beat me in the last five years is Jack, and he’s the champion now.”