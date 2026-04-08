Randy Brown Remains Focused On The Ultimate Goal

That refusal to go away has resulted in a 10-year career on the biggest stage in the sport for the now 35-year-old welterweight, who was signed following a knockout win over Robert Plotkin on a Ring of Combat show in November 2015 that Dana White and the Lookin’ for a Fight crew were attending.

Brown was six fights and 18 months into his pro career: a kid from Spanish Town, Jamaica, living in Jamaica, Queens, trying to chase down a dream. Others came off that series with greater fanfare, but for the last decade, nothing has deterred Brown from continuing to press forward, undaunted.

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As he readies to begin his 11th year on the UFC roster and ahead of his 2026 debut opposite Kevin Holland at UFC 327 in Miami, the welterweight stalwart is rightfully proud of what he’s accomplished and how he continues to inspire his community.

“It means everything. It means everything,” said Brown. “I’m extremely proud that I can inspire around me. I know they’re proud of me and the things I’m able to do, and I want to continue to lead by example, continue to do what I’ve been doing… I’m not supposed to be here, but that’s not really realistic for kids and I don’t want people to think that wherever they are, that’s it for you; that you can only go so far. The cliché is ‘sky’s the limit’ and you can do anything, but it truly is. The things I was able to accomplish through fighting, through being one-track minded — and of course I’ve fallen short in front of the world at times, but these are things that make you better, and I hope the people, the young kids can see that you will fall sometimes, you will fail, but the point is your resolve from the beginning. The point is to continue to get up every time, and if you continue to do that, you will win, 100 percent.