Randy Brown Is Out To Put A Show On For His Dad

“My dad has been incarcerated since I was three years old, and he’s never been able to watch any of my fights,” Brown said. “(He is) over in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. What was cool is that every time I fight, they can listen, they leave the TV on and the whole cell block can hear it. Whenever I win they all kick the door in celebration so that’s kind of cool. This time they’re letting everyone out and they’re having a late night so they can watch. I’m happy and I’m proud of that.”

Brown does have plenty to be happy and proud about. Five years into his UFC career, the welterweight has earned wins in six of his last nine fights, with his latest victory coming against Alex Oliveira. He won in outstanding fashion, submitting the veteran via rear naked choke at 2:50 of the first round.

RELATED: View Brown's Athlete Profile

The win was important for Brown to show his continued growth after he suffered a knockout loss to Vicente Luque.

“I’m here to be great, I’m not just here to be another number, so every fight means a lot,” Brown said. “Every time I go out there, I’m going to have my heart on my sleeve, my emotions on my sleeve, my training on my sleeve and I’m going to put it all out there for the world to see.”

He’ll put it all out there once again this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Rodriguez when he faces Jared Gooden. When they step into the Octagon, Brown will have a three-inch height advantage, as well as a longer leg reach.