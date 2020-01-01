Randy Brown Has Found His Rhyme And Reason

“I'm excited that we're rebooked and I'm actually surprised we were able to do that, being that my opponent actually fought previously and I thought that would probably slingshot him up the rankings and he would look to fight up, but he didn't,” said Brown. “He was a man of honor and code and he decided, you know what, I'm gonna run it back and give this guy the original fight that he had, and hat's off to him for that.”

It’s the fight Brown wanted at the time he wanted it, allowing him to get in as full of a camp as anyone can get in the pandemic era. That was more important for him than to try to keep the momentum of his two-fight winning streak going by taking a short-notice bout.

“For me, it's one of those things where I've been learning on the job,” Brown explains. “And the more time you give me to prepare, the more dangerous I'll be. I'm extremely consistent with the work that I put in and I'm very diligent and very strategic with the work that I put in. So honestly, I think that more time works in my favor. Obviously, I would have loved to keep the ball rolling and have kept going, but it didn't make sense for me to prepare for a fight and not be at a hundred percent, knowing that this is the fight that is going to put me in the rankings, and possibly the biggest fight of my career. It wouldn't be fair for me or the fans to not give me a full camp and have me go in there half-assed.”

That doesn’t mean Brown was idle as he waited for his return to be finalized. In addition to training, he kept his Twitch (TouchNGo170) game up to speed, delivered episodes of his “The Pro and The Bro” podcast, and even built his own PC.

“I am THE gamer,” laughed Brown. And when it was suggested that maybe he can just go get a bonus this weekend and buy a new computer, he wasn’t having it. He was building his own monster.