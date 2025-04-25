Randy Brown | Bringing The Show

Randy Brown always shows up and shows out.
It is something the welterweight prides himself on nine years into his UFC journey. Now, it hasn’t always been the easiest or prettiest of roads, but fans know when “Rudeboy” steps into the Octagon, they’re in for a treat.
“Showing up, never putting on in a boring fight, never losing two in a row,” Brown said. “Showing your worth and showing who I am, overall, at the end of the day. I am a top caliber fighter. I'm one of the best in the division, regardless of what the rankings say, and I think the company can appreciate that I show up every time and I'm always making weight. Any obligations, I make sure I get it done and I do it in style. I think people appreciate that.”
He looks to keep the promise of not losing two in a row once again this Saturday when he faces Denmark’s Nicolas Dalby inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The welterweight has fallen a few times, but to high-level opponents such as Vicente Luque, Jack Della Maddalena and Belal Muhammad.
Last time out, it didn’t go his way as he fell on the wrong side of the judges’ scorecards, losing a split decision to Bryan Battle in a fight many fans thought Brown should’ve won. Of course, sometimes that is just part of the game and, for Brown, he knows once it happens, it’s something he can’t control. But it is something that he can use to drive him to get better and come out victorious this time.
“I thought I won, but what are you going to do?” Brown said. “It's gone now and I'm always fueled. I'm always motivated, so I don't really think about it too much. I'm at a point where it's like, on to the next, and we just go out there and show improvement.”
His task on Saturday is a guy that has loads of experience, similar to Brown, which is something that the 34-year-old respects and acknowledges. Dalby had four fights inside the Octagon back in 2016, before getting cut and then ultimately getting re-signed again in 2019, and he has been back ever since.
Throughout this camp, Brown said he focused a lot on cardio and endurance, after mentioning the cardio that the 40-year-old Dalby has. Brown understands his last outing may not have been his best, but he is always about improvement and growth, and that is what he wants to show on Saturday night.
His welterweight fight comes just weeks before the title is on the line between Muhammad and Della Maddalena at UFC 315 in Montreal. Those are two fighters that Brown has faced. So, does it fuel him at all to see two guys that he has faced fight for the belt?
“It just confirms something that I've already known,” Brown said. “This is something that you learn in the practice rooms, around your teammates and stuff, is that I know what my ability is, and I know the level of competitor that I am. When I see guys that I've fought fighting for titles, it's just motivation. It's motivation to continue to stay the path and continue to keep grinding how I been grinding.”
It feels like when Brown fights and starts racking up wins, people are always wondering how or why he isn’t ranked. But that doesn’t bother Brown. He knows the level of skill he brings to each and every fight, so he chooses to stay focused on the task in front of him, with his goals always in the back of his mind.
“My goals are always to move forward in any way that I can move forward,” Brown said. “I'm going do that. I don't want to look too far past Dalby, but, at the end of the day, my goals never change. Ultimately, I'm here to get a number next to my name, move forward, get into the rankings, fight higher up into the rankings, and ultimately fight for gold. Moving forward, that's really it. This year, hopefully I get him out of there and then I get another big fight, as soon as possible. I just want to fight as much as I can to move me further up and put on exciting fights for the fans.”
