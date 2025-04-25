Randy Brown | Bringing The Show

It is something the welterweight prides himself on nine years into his UFC journey. Now, it hasn’t always been the easiest or prettiest of roads, but fans know when “Rudeboy” steps into the Octagon, they’re in for a treat.

“Showing up, never putting on in a boring fight, never losing two in a row,” Brown said. “Showing your worth and showing who I am, overall, at the end of the day. I am a top caliber fighter. I'm one of the best in the division, regardless of what the rankings say, and I think the company can appreciate that I show up every time and I'm always making weight. Any obligations, I make sure I get it done and I do it in style. I think people appreciate that.”

He looks to keep the promise of not losing two in a row once again this Saturday when he faces Denmark’s Nicolas Dalby inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The welterweight has fallen a few times, but to high-level opponents such as Vicente Luque, Jack Della Maddalena and Belal Muhammad.