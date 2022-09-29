Randy Brown And An MMA Lifestyle

“I’ve always been creative,” Brown said. “I’m a gamer, I’ve always been into art, and I like doing cool s**t, man. I like to express myself in any way I can.

“It’s funny, I’ve created a community,” he continues. “Somehow, I’ve got over a thousand people in a Discord that chat all day with me, banter and nonsense. It is cool [and] a good way to connect with fans and I truly appreciate that because it shows me that people care about you and care about what you’re doing, and you get to connect with them on a different level other than just fighting.”

A student of the game, Brown immerses himself year-round in mixed martial arts, constantly improving his own skills in training while growing his Rudeboy following. Brown has built MMA into a lifestyle, not just a job.

“I try not to put too much thought into the mental aspect of the game,” Brown said. “The mental part of it for me is basically just performing, the skill set and being able to do this thing. As far as me getting away from it, I’m a student of the game; I love the game, I love everything about it, so it’s never a hindrance.”