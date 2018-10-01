Randy Brown Is Always Ready For A Surprise

“For me, I like to simplify things,” Brown said. “I kind of just focus on getting better. The surprises come with anything that can happen in there. That’s what’s maybe my biggest surprise, thinking that you’re one place, but then the fight happens. Like my coach always says, ‘It’s not what you expect it to be. It just is what it is.’ That’s just that. You’re not always in control as much as you think you are.”

Going with the flow helped Brown secure a TKO win over Bryan Barberena, which is no small feat. Barberena had never lost via knockout until Vicente Luque became the first to do it in their February bout. Brown became the second, bouncing back from a knockout loss to Niko Price to halt “Bam Bam” in the third round.

Brown said that achievement didn’t do all too much for his confidence because, in his words, it is “always up.” If anything, it provided some reassurance that “everything is coming together” for the 29-year-old.