Randy Blake Always Has 'Extra Confidence'

Blake took more excitement than nerves into the fight. Knowingly put into the bout as a sacrificial lamb, it all went according to plan, for the most part. While Cro Cop couldn’t land the shot Blake, along with everybody else, was used to seeing him land, he was besting the green challenger until the final round.

“We got in a clinch and he threw me on the ground and acted like he was going to uppercut me and I just got up and blasted him as hard as I could,” Blake explained. “I dropped him, and he got an eight count. It was a great experience and to me that fight solidified my place in the fight world.”

Blake would ultimately lose a majority decision, but the “sacrificial lamb’s” Japanese debut and K-1 debut was the closest thing to a successful outing he could have hoped for. He was no longer a guy who kickboxed - he was a kickboxer.

Blake has had successful stints in K-1, as well as Glory Kickboxing, and still in his prime he’s back in Tulsa, back at XFN, and fighting in a highly anticipated rematch with Rob “The Destroyer” Morrow.