Randa Markos Is Ready To Lay It All On The Line

Competing for the first time since shifting her camp to Fort Worth, Texas, and looking to snap a three-fight slide, the 36-year-old staple of the strawweight division hit the Brazilian newcomer with an upkick in the final minute of the opening round. Pinheiro couldn’t continue and Markos was disqualified, pushing her losing streak to four and leaving her unsure of her future inside the Octagon.

“It was extremely stressful,” Markos said, reflecting on the bout with Pinheiro ahead of her return to action this weekend opposite former Invicta FC champ Livinha Souza. “I trained hard for that fight. I really wanted to go three rounds. I wanted to showcase what I can do. Yeah, she came out throwing me, but she wasn’t doing anything with it, so I knew I was figuring it out as time went on, and then that happens and it’s like, ‘What do I do?’

“To be honest, I thought I was done,” she continued. “I was so relieved (when I got the call for this fight) because I was like, ‘What do I do? Do I move on with my life?’ I went into a real depression. There are extreme highs and extreme lows in this sport, and I was at the bottom of the bottom after that fight, not knowing what was going on or what was going to happen.

“This is my life. Fighting is my life. I was hoping not to go anywhere else or do anything else. I want to be where I’m at and be the best where I’m at, and it was really frustrating, so when they called me for another fight, I was just like, ‘Thank you, Lord! I get another shot!’”

Markos has been a part of the UFC’s 115-pound weight class since its inception.

She competed on Season 20 of The Ultimate Fighter, entering the tournament to crown the inaugural strawweight champion as the No. 14 seed. The scrappy underdog upended Tecia Torres in the opening round and submitted Felice Herring in the quarterfinals to reach the Final Four, losing to current champion Rose Namajunas before dropping her “bronze medal match” with Jessica Penne at the show’s finale in Las Vegas.