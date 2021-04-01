Randa Markos Found Her Fire

But the 35-year-old Iraqi-born fighter heads into her record tying 17th strawweight bout with her back against the wall.

Three losses in a row forced the typically quiet Markos to speak up, and to make some big-time changes in her life. Markos moved from her home in Canada to Texas in order to join the Travis Lutter MMA team and identify the issues that led to her defeats.

Despite the fact that Markos knows she can’t afford a fourth consecutive setback, she isn’t feeling pressure; she’s just focused on putting her heart on the line.

“I don’t have pressure on; I know what I’m capable of and it’s time to turn it on. It doesn’t matter who I’m fighting,” Markos told UFC.com with tears in her eyes. “I just want to go in there and I want to fight, and I want to f***** win. I’m so eager for this and I know I need this, and I love this sport, and this is what I’m here for and f***, I just want to fight.”