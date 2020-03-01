Randa Markos Fighting Herself

“I feel like I’ve fought so many different people, I’ve seen so many different levels, so many girls and almost all the girls in the top ten,” Markos said. “I feel like I have more experience than she does, and I bring a lot to the table. We’re going to have to see if she has what it takes to go up against an opponent like me because I’m not going to take it lightly.”

The fight is a big moment for Markos, who has an opportunity to jump right back in the mix at 115 pounds. The aftermath of the amazing UFC 248 battle between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk has the hype surrounding the division at an all-time high.

And that’s why Markos knows this is her chance to make a run to the top.

“This is what I’ve been waiting for, for a really long time, and a win will definitely set the pace for the year.”

Make sure you tune into UFC Brasilia this Saturday to see if Markos can secure that elusive second straight victory.

