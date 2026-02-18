Ramiz Brahimaj | Under The Radar

In 2019, Brahimaj held an 8-2 record and was booked on Dana White’s Contender Series opposite Miguel Baeza. That fight never happened, though, as a medical revealed a tumor behind one of Brahimaj’s eyes. Instead of an opportunity in front of the UFC brass, Brahimaj was sidelined for the better part of a year until he booked a fight against Takashi Sato in June 2020, but that fight never happened either, as Brahimaj tested positive for COVID-19.

After six more months on the sidelines, he stepped in against veteran Max Griffin but lost when an elbow from Griffin caused a gruesome ear injury. Brahimaj split his ensuing four fights, with the two wins coming in impressive first round fashion, and the losses arriving on the judges scorecards.