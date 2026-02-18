Ramiz Brahimaj | Under The Radar

A 2-3 start in the Octagon doesn’t exactly inspire a lot of fanfare or hype, which is where Ramiz Brahimaj found himself after four years on the roster. However, considering the circumstances surrounding his arrival at the UFC, just his being with the mixed martial arts leader was an inspiring feat.
In 2019, Brahimaj held an 8-2 record and was booked on Dana White’s Contender Series opposite Miguel Baeza. That fight never happened, though, as a medical revealed a tumor behind one of Brahimaj’s eyes. Instead of an opportunity in front of the UFC brass, Brahimaj was sidelined for the better part of a year until he booked a fight against Takashi Sato in June 2020, but that fight never happened either, as Brahimaj tested positive for COVID-19.
After six more months on the sidelines, he stepped in against veteran Max Griffin but lost when an elbow from Griffin caused a gruesome ear injury. Brahimaj split his ensuing four fights, with the two wins coming in impressive first round fashion, and the losses arriving on the judges scorecards.
Things started to change in the second half of 2024. Brahimaj, a Bronx-native, scored a first-round knockout win at UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic in Madison Square Garden. The win not only raised his UFC record to an even .500, but it also earned him his first Performance Bonus.
His next appearance came seven months later against Billy Ray Goff, and Brahimaj sent another foe packing in the first round when he secured a guillotine choke and another Performance Bonus a little more than three minutes into the fight. Brahimaj jumped the “guilly” again at UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2, this time midway through the second round against Austin Vanderford.
So what changed? One could argue his up-and-down stretch was more of the anomaly than his current 3-fight winning streak. Of his 18 professional wins, Brahimaj finished 13 of them, including 12 via submission, and if it weren’t for his ear rupturing, he’d likely boast a “never been finished” badge as well.
Part of Brahimaj’s success was a change of scenery. He shifted his camp to Valle Flow Striking in Chicago, working with the likes of former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad, Ignacio Bahamondes, and Charles Radtke, among others. The partnership has come together seamlessly, and it has the 33-year-old on the rise in the red-hot welterweight division.
Brahimaj’s next test comes against Punahele Soriano. The Hawaiian weathered his own rocky start before finding a home at welterweight (his first win at 170 pounds, coincidentally, came against Baeza), and he also heads into Houston on a 3-fight winning streak.
The fight is some sharp work from the matchmakers as the winner could find themselves perhaps one more win away from an opportunity against the top-15 later in 2026. Considering the competition at 170 pounds, it wouldn’t be surprising if the winner is someone to watch for as the rest of the welterweights jockey for position.
Six years ago, the chance to break into the rankings seemed nearly impossible for Brahimaj. That he went from nearly having his dream snatched away to perhaps finding the form of his life is more than enough for fans to back him, and that’s before getting into the general goodwill he seems to have garnered from fans, peers, and behind-the-scenes folks alike.
On February 21, he gets another chance — which is all he ever wanted.
