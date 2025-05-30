Ramiz Brahimaj | Ready To Dominate

Usually, having a .500 record in the UFC is nothing to write home about, but Ramiz Brahimaj may be the exception.
Brahimaj finished all his wins thus far in the UFC. Pair that with only a third of his fights going the distance, and we have someone that could rise very fast if he could string together a few victories. With a 3-3 record, Brahimaj has been looking to find his groove in putting together some wins, starting with Saturday’s bout against Billy Ray Goff.
“(I have) been a little inconsistent, but now it’s time to change that,” Brahimaj states, “Now it’s time to start putting my foot down and taking control of things.”
Brahimaj is currently riding the momentum of an impressive first-round finish against Mickey Gall at UFC 309 back in November. When asked about the difference since that fight, Brahimajwould argue that he’s only got better.
“I think leaps and bounds from Madison Square Garden. If I had to give myself a little report card from January to now, I’d say it’s straight A’s, A+ dare I say.”
Brahimaj has attributed his growth to his teammates and working with some of the best the sport has to offer. He spent time in Chicago with Belal Muhammad and Ignacio Bahamondes, as well as in Houston, where he worked with Kevin Holland. That high-level variety instilled plenty of confidence in him.
“(I) just got a bunch of different looks…I just told myself, ‘I’m going to expose myself to as much MMA as possible.’ I think it worked out perfectly”
There is something to be said for a fighter to seek out discomfort, and it’s a true tell of determination and grit to expose oneself to a rising star, a former champion, and an always entertaining contender. This is what sets Brahimaj apart from the rest, because if the goal is to always improve, then it’s best to learn from the best.
Now Brahimaj faces a new test in front of him, a late-notice opponent change. Months of camp and preparation are at stake, but Brahimaj is not worried in the slightest,
“It’s a small shift, there’s a couple of similarities between this new opponent and my previous opponent I was getting ready for. I think it played out well, actually,” Brahimaj tells UFC.com.
“It feels great, man, and I’m just happy to be here. All the hard work is done, so it doesn’t matter who’s in front of me on Saturday night. At the end of the day, a fight is a fight, it doesn’t matter sometimes. You go in there and game plans fall out the window. I am going to do the best to not let that happen.”
Brahimaj is currently ranked 7th for active welterweights in shortest average fight time and this is exactly what makes him such a fun fighter. Submissions are more his specialty, as he ranks 10thin submission wins and 4th in submission average per 15 minutes amongst active welterweights. It is nice to see Brahimaj start to blend in both styles as, again, he is coming off a first-round KO finish.
The tools are there to start this run that Brahimaj is aiming for and there is no better time than now. Brahimaj is confident that there will only be domination when he steps back into the Octagon this weekend, even with a short notice change in opponent,
“A dominating performance, that’s all I look forward to doing. That’s what I had set in my mind even before this opponent change happened. Nothing really changes, the domination is still going to remain the same and that’s what I plan on doing.”
It is integral for Brahimaj to continue his recent success, and even though a change in opponent is difficult, move past it with relative ease.
“(I want to) get on a streak and win this Saturday. The only thing that matters to me is this Saturday. I want to go on a streak and keep going until I get a number by my name.”
Simply put, Brahimaj is here. He is soundly prepared and is ready to dominate on his way to truly making a name for himself.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 31, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.