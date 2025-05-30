Ramiz Brahimaj | Ready To Dominate

Brahimaj finished all his wins thus far in the UFC. Pair that with only a third of his fights going the distance, and we have someone that could rise very fast if he could string together a few victories. With a 3-3 record, Brahimaj has been looking to find his groove in putting together some wins, starting with Saturday’s bout against Billy Ray Goff.

“(I have) been a little inconsistent, but now it’s time to change that,” Brahimaj states, “Now it’s time to start putting my foot down and taking control of things.”

Brahimaj is currently riding the momentum of an impressive first-round finish against Mickey Gall at UFC 309 back in November. When asked about the difference since that fight, Brahimajwould argue that he’s only got better.

“I think leaps and bounds from Madison Square Garden. If I had to give myself a little report card from January to now, I’d say it’s straight A’s, A+ dare I say.”