Ramiz Brahimaj Never Had Doubts

The first time I spoke to him, he was detailing the reason why he was forced to withdraw from his Dana White’s Contender Series bout with Miguel Baeza last summer. About a week before the bout, Brahimaj received an alert from the UFC medical staff that his MRI revealed an irregularity and that he would need to see a neurologist for further clearance.

Brahimaj was told that best case scenario, the irregular finding was a cyst. The worst case? That the half-dollar sized mass was a tumor.

“I get into the neurosurgeon’s office and I was hoping for good news, but I’m also a person that I prepare myself for the worst news, as well, just for anything that hits me in life,” Brahimaj told UFC.com last July. “So sure enough, the neurosurgeon goes, ‘Hey, this is not a cyst; it’s a tumor and we’ve got to get it taken care of because the last thing that we want is for this thing to rupture from a fracture or a break in your orbital. You’ll be blind in your left eye.’”

And even though the news was crushing, Brahimaj didn’t even consider letting negativity creep into his mind.