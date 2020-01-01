A Long Time Coming For Ramiz Brahimaj

But the first generation American-Albanian drew motivation from his two families — the parents and family members who raised him to be persevere through hard times, no matter the obstacles, and the collection of coaches and teammates at Fortis MMA in Dallas who have been through comparable experiences and lived to tell about it.

Brahimaj’s family is from Kosovo, a war-torn region at the center of the violent, bloody conflict in the former Yugoslavia. He was born and raised in the projects in the Bronx — “I still remember the rats and the roaches we would see throughout our apartment,” he recalled fondly — and remembers long stretches where 14 or 15 members of his family all resided together in a one-bedroom apartment.

“I still remember my aunts used to sleep in the bathtub at night because there weren’t enough places to sleep in the apartment,” said Brahimaj, whose headstrong father was determined to do whatever it took to ensure that his family would not remain living below the poverty line for the rest of their lives.

“These trials that my family had to go through, not only did it make my family’s bond stronger, but it showed me that no matter what happens in life, it’s how you react to it, what kind of head you have on your shoulders and the mindset you approach it with.

“I’m sure that my father could have felt bad for himself and we would probably still be in the Bronx,” he continued, “but we were proactive people and we understood that no matter what, you just have to go forward.

“Charlie Mike — continue mission.

Years later, facing professional hiccups and heartache, it was the cast of teammates and coaches at Fortis MMA that showed him that same type of resolve is what he needed to deploy in order to successfully navigate the low times and rise above them to make his UFC dreams come true.