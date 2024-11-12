Ramiz Brahimaj: The Homecoming

“Here’s the deal: I’m a New Yorker through-and-through until the day I die, and being from the Bronx, this is… this is what it is for me,” began an excited Brahimaj, his voice flecked with the distinct sound of the borough he grew up in, the thought of Saturday’s clash with Micky Gall at UFC 309 prompting him to pause every couple of words and sentences in order to truly articulate what this means to him.

“Fighting at The Garden, man — I could fight anywhere else in the world, I could be paid $10 million… it doesn’t matter how much I’ll make — it’d be great and I’m never gonna complain about the money — but there are certain things and milestones in life that once you hit them…

“This is something that woke me up every morning and got me ready for training; got me off my a** and made me excited,” he said, beaming. “I’m just so blessed and so fortunate for this to happen. This is a childhood dream of mine.”

These are the types of moments that resonate way beyond win-loss records and divisional rankings; the kind of thing that not every athlete gets to experience, and that has such a deep, meaningful impact for those that do.