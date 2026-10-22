Ramazan Temirov Is Excited To Showcase His Power Again

On Saturday, October 24, Temirov will take on England’s Lone’er Kavanagh in a battle between two of the most exciting rising stars of the 125-pound division. Kavanagh is listed sixth in the Meta UFC rankings, while Temirov sits seventh. It’s a matchup with plenty of upside for the winner, for whom a shot at the top five, or perhaps even the top three, could be next.

UFC 333 Airs At A Special Time: Prelims At 10am ET, Main Card At 2pm ET

For Temirov, it’s a welcome return to Abu Dhabi, where he knocked out former title challenger Steve Erceg in July. That victory, and the manner in which he claimed it, immediately thrust the 29-year-old into the flyweight top-10, and he said he’s delighted to be back in the United Arab Emirates for this weekend’s event.

“I'm so happy to be in this kind of big card in the UFC and another fight week in Abu Dhabi,” he told UFC.com. “I'm always happy to perform on this kind of big stage, and also every fight brings me happiness, especially after the victory, and hopefully after this fight, it's gonna be another happy night with a victory.”