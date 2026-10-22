Ramazan Temirov Is Excited To Showcase His Power Again

Ramazan Temirov has made quite the impression in his three UFC fights so far, and at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi, the Uzbek warrior will get the chance to edge closer to the flyweight top five.
On Saturday, October 24, Temirov will take on England’s Lone’er Kavanagh in a battle between two of the most exciting rising stars of the 125-pound division. Kavanagh is listed sixth in the Meta UFC rankings, while Temirov sits seventh. It’s a matchup with plenty of upside for the winner, for whom a shot at the top five, or perhaps even the top three, could be next.
UFC 333 Airs At A Special Time: Prelims At 10am ET, Main Card At 2pm ET
For Temirov, it’s a welcome return to Abu Dhabi, where he knocked out former title challenger Steve Erceg in July. That victory, and the manner in which he claimed it, immediately thrust the 29-year-old into the flyweight top-10, and he said he’s delighted to be back in the United Arab Emirates for this weekend’s event.
“I'm so happy to be in this kind of big card in the UFC and another fight week in Abu Dhabi,” he told UFC.com. “I'm always happy to perform on this kind of big stage, and also every fight brings me happiness, especially after the victory, and hopefully after this fight, it's gonna be another happy night with a victory.”
Temirov’s emphatic victory over Erceg was confirmation that the heavy-handed Uzbek was legitimate top-10 material. But he admitted that before the fight there were a few concerns, with the contest coming almost 15 months after his previous Octagon appearance.
“Before the fight against Steve, I hadn't fought for one year, and I had a little time off, and before that fight, I was a little nervous,” he recalled. “But after the fight, I gained my confidence again, and it hasn't been long since the last fight, so I'm very confident for this fight.”
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Kavanagh will provide a different kind of test for Temirov, with the Londoner’s stock rising despite losing out to perennial top contender Brandon Royval last time out.
“Me and my coaches sat down, and we watched all of his fights, and we made our plan, we made our preparation,” said Temirov. “And now, in the Octagon, we're gonna show our skills, and you guys are gonna see it.”
Two of Temirov’s three UFC wins to date have come via his powerful striking game, but despite that fact, he insisted that he doesn’t chase the finish when he fights. Instead, the knockouts just present themselves through his natural process of fighting.
“I don't go for the knockout,” he said. “I just go for the victory, and the knockout comes by itself because of the power. And for this fight, we're also going for the victory, and hopefully, it will be a knockout, as well.”
Fighting again in Abu Dhabi will see Temirov compete in a fight that will likely see him get the lion’s share of the crowd’s support, and he’s excited to put on a show for his fans as he looks to register his fourth victory in a row.
“It's always a pleasure and happiness to see the Uzbekistan people and a lot of fans that are coming to watch my fights,” he said. “To give them what they deserve, I always try to win and give all of my energy to gain the victory and make them happy.”
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Temirov is keen to blast his way to the top of the flyweight division as quickly as possible and said that he plans to send a message to the UFC brass that he’s ready for whatever challenge they want to throw his way – including a potential title fight.
“First of all, I would like to thank all the matchmakers, Dana White, and the whole UFC organization for giving me the opportunity to show my skills and giving me the fights that I can show my skills and perform at the top,” he said. “And of course, if they give me a chance for the title, I'm gonna show them that an Uzbek fighter can perform with the highest level of striking, and show some beautiful knockouts.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2026. This event starts at a special time: Early Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Prelims at 12pm ET/9am PT and Main Card at 2pm ET/11am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.