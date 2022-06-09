Ramazan Emeev Is Sensing The Hype

Calibrating the time change and finding places to eat healthy meals before Friday’s weigh-ins are the last things athletes want on their mind before a fight. Ramazan Emeev has found the light in his adjustment to Singapore, however, and is feeding off the energy of a new and unfamiliar experience.

“This is a new part of the world for me, a new place, a new city, new people,” Emeev said. “I’m very excited, I feel great, I’m ready to fight. This new place, new people, all of this gives me motivation, gives me lots of new energy and this energy is propelling me forward and I can’t wait to use it.”

“I like walking around and going out. I’ve been around the city already, I’ve been to the [Marina Bay], a couple of mosques.”

Seven fights and five years into his UFC career, “Gorets” still finds himself outside of UFC’s Top 15 welterweights. Even though he has compiled five Octagon wins, a lack of finishes kept him from getting the hype that his UFC 275 foe Jack Della Maddalena received after only one UFC win and knockout against Pete Rodriguez at UFC 270.

But Emeev enters Singapore a polished, experienced fighter whose time spent in the Octagon can give him the edge against an opponent with only three minutes of UFC fight time.

“I have lots of experience in lots of different types of fights,” Emeev said. “I have a lot of training, a lot of preparation. I came here to win…I don’t care how many knockouts he has, what kind of hype he has; the point is, I’m ready for victory.”