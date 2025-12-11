Ram Announces Strategic Partnership with TKO, Connecting WWE, UFC, and PBR Fans to the Strength, Durability, and Performance of Ram Trucks

As the Official Truck Partner of WWE, UFC, and PBR, Ram will deliver exclusive fan activations, custom content, and on-site experiences that showcase the bold capability of Ram trucks. From the iconic WWE ring and world-famous UFC Octagon to the PBR bucking chute, Ram will be at the center of the action.

Elements of the partnership include:

Brand Integration at live events, broadcasts, and digital platforms across WWE, UFC, and PBR.

Exclusive Ram-branded content featuring athletes and personalities from all three brands.

Fan engagement opportunities, including VIP experiences and interactive activations at major events.

As the Official Truck Partner of WWE, Ram will maintain a significant presence across Friday Night SmackDown and various Premium Live Events, including WrestleMania® and SummerSlam®, beginning with its first major activation at Royal Rumble® in January 2026, where it will serve as a presenting partner of the PLE.

Similar to WWE, UFC will showcase Ram within its biggest events, with Ram serving as a presenting partner for selected future UFC numbered events as UFC begins its historic broadcast partnership with Paramount in the United States. UFC will also provide Ram with unique, unprecedented access to UFC events and the flexibility to integrate UFC athletes into its marketing efforts to develop once-in-a-lifetime hospitality programs within its dealer network.

In addition, Ram will entitle the PBR RAM Challenger Series and also present the high-energy event openings in PBR’s four major U.S. tours with Ram trucks visible on the dirt.

Ram Brand

Ram offers a full lineup of pickups and commercial vehicles: light-duty Ram 1500, heavy-duty 2500/3500, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster vans.



Ram light-duty and heavy-duty pickups offer products in the fastest growing segment within the pickup space—Sport trucks. Ram introduced the largest variety of off-road performance trucks the brand has ever offered, including the new Ram 1500 RHO with more horsepower per dollar than any other performance off-road pickup.



In the commercial business, Ram offers the Chassis Cab line with features to help customers and upfitters. Ram Professional is making considerable changes in process, execution and resources with a focus on commercial offerings, dedicated B2B-focused expertise, and sales and service support, which are critical to growing in this segment.

Ram continues to outperform the competition, setting the benchmark in the most important areas for truck buyers:

America’s Best Full-size Truck and Van Powertrain Limited Warranty 10 years/100k miles

Segment-first: 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Most luxurious: Ram 1500 Tungsten with air suspension, 24-way massage seats and 540 horsepower

Ram 1500 and Heavy Duty: Best ride and handling with five-link solid rear axle with available, segment-exclusive, active-level air suspension

Ram 1500 RHO: Best off-road performance per dollar

Ram ProMaster: The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

Ram Power Wagon: Most off-road capable full-size pickup

Ram is improving market competitiveness and growth while maintaining pricing power through products, services and electrified offerings. Aligned under the global presence of the Stellantis Pro One commercial vehicle organization, Ram currently offers a wide range of products globally, from the Ram 700 compact pickup to the Ram 5500 Chassis Cab and a range of ProMaster vans.

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.



About TKO

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is a premium sports and entertainment company. TKO owns iconic properties including UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization; WWE, the global leader in sports entertainment; and PBR, the world’s premier bull riding organization. Together, these properties reach 1 billion households across 210 countries and territories and organize more than 500 live events year-round, attracting more than three million fans. TKO also services and partners with major sports rights holders through IMG, an industry-leading global sports marketing agency; and On Location, a global leader in premium experiential hospitality.

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE's TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all Premium Live Events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 330 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while distributing programming to more than 950 million broadcast and digital households across more than 210 countries and territories. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About PBR (Professional Bull Riders)

PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization. More than 800 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brazil, and Canada. In 2022, the organization launched PBR Teams—10 teams of the world’s best bull riders competing for a new championship—as well as the PBR Challenger Series with more than 60 annual events nationwide. PBR events are broadcast on CBS Television Network and Paramount+. PBR is a part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, X at X.com/PBR, Instagram at Instagram.com/PBR and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.