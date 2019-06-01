"Raging" Al Will Do Whatever It Takes To Beat Dan Hooker

But this is mixed martial arts, and with so many ways to win or lose and only 15 or 25 minutes to get it right, it’s inevitable that sometimes a fighter will walk into the Octagon and it just won’t be their night. So what happens when the gate shuts and nothing goes right?

“You revert back to your training, the nights in the gym where it's just not your night,” said Iaquinta. “And the way we spar, we put the full gear on and we have a fight. Some nights it's your night and some nights it's not. And the nights that it's not, you really gotta find a way to eke out the win. Do whatever it takes, dig deep, believe in all your training, and buckle down and get the job done.”

If you’re one of the elite in the game, more often than not, you get that job done and find a way to get the win. Iaquinta is one of those folks, and he’s got the nine UFC wins and No. 6-ranking to prove it. And while there have been setbacks, including a decision loss to Donald Cerrone in May that still earned him a Fight of the Night bonus, he arrived in Melbourne early with a fresh outlook on his career and the next chapter in it.

“It's another thing to add to the list of all the cool things I've been afforded the opportunity to do,” said Iaquinta. “It's been fun. We were just walking down by the bay, we passed by Marvel Stadium and that place is huge. It's sick. So this is gonna be awesome. But at the end of the day, inside the cage, nothing changes. It's just another opponent.”