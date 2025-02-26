Fiziev Steps In To Fight Gaethje At UFC 313, Silva To Fight Mitchell At UFC 314

On Instagram, UFC CEO Dana White announced Rafael Fiziev will step in for the injured Dan Hooker to face Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 in Las Vegas. The rematch comes almost exactly two years since their original fight at UFC 286 in London in which Gaethje won via majority decision.
Fight fans everywhere were disappointed when Hooker announced a hand injury was forcing him to pull out of the hotly anticipated co-main event against Gaethje. However, a rematch against the slick striker that is Fiziev is as good as it could get as far as replacements could go. Fiziev is fighting for the first time since injuring his knee against Mateusz Gamrot in September 2023, and he is keen to not only get back into action, but get back into the winner’s circle.
Previous to his meeting with Gaethje, Fiziev had tallied a 6-fight winning streak with knockouts over Renato Moicano, Brad Riddell and Rafael dos Anjos and was seemingly on the fast-track toward title contention. Revenge won’t come quietly, though. Gaethje is eager to bounce back from his last-second knockout loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300. At 36 years old, the former interim champion is candid about not knowing how many fights he has left, but he believes he has everything in his locker for one more run at the title.
White also announced an addition to UFC 314 in Miami. Brazilian knockout artist Jean Silva, who recently starched Melsik Baghdasaryan in the first round at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Song, gets his wish and will face Bryce Mitchell. Silva, a representative of the red-hot Fighting Nerds, comes into the fight having scored knockout wins in each of his four Octagon appearances and boasts a 12-fight winning streak overall. Following his latest win, Silva called out Mitchell, and “Thug Nasty” obliged. Mitchell appeared once in 2024, bouncing back from his knockout loss to Josh Emmett with a knockout win over Kron Gracie at UFC 310. After splitting his last four fights, Mitchell is hopeful he can get back into the featherweight top-10 with a win over one of the hottest fighters on the roster.
