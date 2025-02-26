Fiziev Steps In To Fight Gaethje At UFC 313, Silva To Fight Mitchell At UFC 314

White also announced an addition to UFC 314 in Miami. Brazilian knockout artist Jean Silva, who recently starched Melsik Baghdasaryan in the first round at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Song, gets his wish and will face Bryce Mitchell. Silva, a representative of the red-hot Fighting Nerds, comes into the fight having scored knockout wins in each of his four Octagon appearances and boasts a 12-fight winning streak overall. Following his latest win, Silva called out Mitchell, and “Thug Nasty” obliged. Mitchell appeared once in 2024, bouncing back from his knockout loss to Josh Emmett with a knockout win over Kron Gracie at UFC 310. After splitting his last four fights, Mitchell is hopeful he can get back into the featherweight top-10 with a win over one of the hottest fighters on the roster.

RELATED: Jean Silva Post-Fight Interview | UFC Seattle

Stay tuned to UFC.com for any updates and news regarding events and fights.