Rafael Fiziev: Punch Faces, Get Money

“This sport means so much to me because I don’t know how to make money without this,” Fiziev said. “I have only my hands. I can beat faces and make money. I can knock him out and I can take more money if I knock him out, which is nice.”

Fiziev certainly knows how to put on a performance, earning bonuses in his last three fights. Since falling in his UFC debut back in April 2019, Fiziev has rattled off four straight victories to improve his record to 10-1, while also climbing to No. 12 in the lightweight rankings. His most recent victory came just four months ago over Bobby Green at UFC 265.

The growth Fiziev has made since his debut has stemmed from one thing.

“More experience from this cage,” the 28-year-old said. “This cage and other cages in other promotions are different. Here I start to feel like I am at home. I start to feel nice. Of course, I train every day like a dog. My skills are more now.”

His matchup this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo is with a familiar foe, Brad Riddell, who used to be his training partner at Tiger Muay Thai in Thailand. Due to the pandemic, Fiziev relocated from Tiger Muay Thai to Sanford MMA in Florida, a move that he has cherished.

Being able to train with Riddell has given Fiziev a front row seat to what skills “Quake” can bring inside the Octagon.

“He has very good foundation stuff, and he makes it 100 percent nice, 100 percent beautiful,” Fiziev said. “When I trained with him and when I see how he made the foundation stuff I say that it is good because not everyone has a foundation like he does.”